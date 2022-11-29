For members
EDUCATION
Inquiry calls for free after-school care for 6-9 year-olds in Sweden
Children between ages 6-9 years should be allowed admittance to after-school recreation centers free of charge, according to a report submitted to Sweden’s Minister of Education Lotta Edholm (L).
Published: 29 November 2022 15:54 CET
Children climbing a frame while being looked after by the after school activities team at a school in Stockholm. Photo: Lars Pehrson/SvD/TT
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments