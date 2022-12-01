For members
OPINION & ANALYSIS
Salming: A sporting superstar who changed what it means to be Swedish
The death of ice hockey legend Börje Salming last week touched the nation, partly because he broke the mould for acceptable Swedish behaviour, says David Crouch.
Published: 1 December 2022 13:36 CET
Börje Salming in 2019. Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/TT
OPINION & ANALYSIS
OPINION: Who gets a place in Sweden’s modern ‘Folkhem’?
It has been nearly 100 years since the concept of Folkhemmet, meaning "the people's home", was coined by the Social Democrat prime minister Per Albin Hansson. Our contributor Ankita Sharma fears that the far-right Sweden Democrats' moves to adopt and adapt the concept risks destroying everything it once stood for.
Published: 1 December 2022 09:27 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments