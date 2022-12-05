Read news from:
SWEDEN DEMOCRATS

‘It’s incredible: We have effectively got through the Sweden Democrat migration policy’

A new documentary from Sweden's SVT broadcaster has shown the surprise and delight of the far-Right Sweden Democrats' leadership when they realised the extent of the policy the rest of the right-wing bloc were willing to concede.

Published: 5 December 2022 13:14 CET
A still from SVT's documentary Maktspelet, or The Power Play, on the run-up to the formation of Sweden's new government. Photo: SVT

The documentary, called Maktspelet (the power play), shows a meeting of the Sweden Democrat leadership on October 13th, the day before the Tidö Agreement was made public, where Gustav Gellerbrant, the party’s chief negotiator details the policies that the party had managed to get into the deal. 

“It’s actually quite incredible,” Gellerbrant tells his colleagues in the documentary. “We have effectively got through the Sweden Democrats’ migration policy. This is a paradigm shift on a grand scale which is happening and we also have a budget that will soon be complete. 

Party leader Jimmie Åkesson describes himself as “more than satisfied” with the deal. 

The Tidö Agreement is the deal through which the far-right Sweden Democrats agreed to support a three-party government of the Moderate, Christian Democrats and Liberal Parties. It is named after Tidö Slott, the medieval mansion south of Västerås in Västmanland where the details of the deal was hammered out between the parties. 

“Taken as a whole, it has exceeded all our expectations,” group leader Henrik Vinge, who led negotiations alongside Gellerbrant, tells the meeting in the SVT documentary. 

The party, he said, was now being taken much more seriously. 

“We have done it well, we have impressed the others. That’s something we’re hearing from every direction. This picture there was of SD that we are inexperienced, and also irresponsible. No one says anything like that anymore.”

“It’s hard to remember anything else like this in modern times, such an enormous transformation in such a few years as what is going to take place,” Vinge continues.  

“It’s unbelievable, actually,” agrees Gellerbrant. 

POLITICS

Sweden Democrats lose power in their flagship municipality

The far-right Sweden Democrats have unexpectedly lost control of the municipality in Sölvesborg, the hometown of party leader Jimmie Åkesson, after their Moderate allies switched sides.

Published: 24 October 2022 14:21 CEST
Kith Mårtensson, the group leader of the local Moderates, said her party had decided to switch allegiance and instead form a coalition with the Social Democrats, Centre, and Sol parties, after a “severe worsening in the climate of dialogue” between their party and the Sweden Democrats. 

The far-right party, which first won control of the municipality after the 2018 election, managed to increase its share of the vote by nearly 10 percentage points in September, giving the party a total 39 percent of the vote. 

However, Mårtensson said that the far-right party’s success had made them impossible to deal with in negotiations. 

“Unfortunately, after their election success, the Sweden Democrats’ top leaders lost all humility and cut away all the Moderates’ chance of having any influence at all. We didn’t see this as a coalition, but more like Sweden Democrat rule with our support.” 

Louise Erixon, who has served as the town’s Sweden Democrat mayor since 2018 and who is Åkesson’s ex-partner and the mother of his children, said she was “totally flabbergasted” by the news, which she said had “taken her by surprise”. 

She said it was “a betrayal of voters”, and that the Moderates’ only motive was to protect the jobs and salaries of their councillors, which the Sweden Democrats had wanted to reduce to reflect the Moderates’ reduced share of the vote. 

READ ALSO:

“The only things they’ve cared about have been the well-paid posts and their personal incomes,” she said of the post-election talks. 

After the decision to go into coalition with the Social Democrats, Moderates in the municipality have complained of receiving a deluge of threats online, by mail, and on the telephone. 

“The weekend has been horrific,” Mårtensson told SVT. “People are ringing my private number and screaming that I should “burn in hell”. 

Jörgen Martinsson, another Moderate local politician said there had been a “hail storm of hate” against Moderate politicians over the weekend. 

