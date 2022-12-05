Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

NATO

Turkey calls Sweden’s extradition of PKK militant ‘a start’

Turkey on Monday welcomed Sweden's extradition of a convicted Kurdish militant but signalled it expected more action before it would approve Stockholm's application to join Nato.

Published: 5 December 2022 16:17 CET
Turkey calls Sweden's extradition of PKK militant 'a start'
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson shakes hands with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the presidential palace in Ankara, Turkey, on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022. Photo: Burhan Ozbilici/AFP

Ankara has demanded that both Sweden and neighbouring Finland take tougher stances on Kurdish groups it deems “terrorists” in exchange for backing their Nato bids.

“The return of the PKK terrorist is a start showing (Sweden’s) sincerity,” Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag told state television TRT. “We hope new ones will follow,” he said.

Sweden on Friday extradited Mahmut Tat, who is wanted by Ankara for membership of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is listed as a terror group by Turkey and its Western allies.

Tat, who was sentenced to more than six years in jail by a Turkish court, fled to Sweden in 2015 but was denied an asylum by the Swedish authorities. Tat was detained by Turkish police shortly after landing at Istanbul airport and jailed by an Istanbul court.

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Finland and Sweden in May dropped decades of military non-alignment and applied to join Nato.

The bid needs unanimous approval from all Nato members. Turkey has held back on ratifying their Nato applications despite reaching an agreement with Sweden and Finland in June.

Among its demands on the Nordic nations, Ankara says it expects Stockholm in particular to take tougher action on issues including the extradition of criminals and the freezing of terror assets.

Hungary, the only other Nato member who has yet to ratify the applications, has promised to put the issue to a vote in parliament next year.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

SWEDEN AND TURKEY

Swedish PM: Turkey’s election could delay Nato decision

Sweden's prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, has warned that Turkey's election could delay a decision on Sweden's Nato membership as diplomats from the two countries meet for talks on the issue.

Published: 29 November 2022 18:46 CET
Swedish PM: Turkey's election could delay Nato decision

“They have an election in the early summer and domestic politics plays a role in every country,” Kristersson said on Tuesday, shortly before the foreign ministers of Sweden, Finland and Turkey were due to meet in Bucharest. 

“We have had a very good dialogue recently,” Kristersson said, pointing to talks between the two sides in Stockholm on Friday. “This was the first time Turkey clearly expressed a view that Sweden is really delivering and carrying out what was agreed between Sweden, Finland and Turkey. That was a good sign.” 

Sweden’s prime minister Tobias Billström was due to meet his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Cavusoglu alongside Finland’s foreign minister Pekka Haavisto on Tuesday at a Nato meeting in Bucharest, Romania. 

Ahead of the meeting Billström sought to downplay expectations. 

“We are going to have an exchange of opinions, but when it comes down to it, this is about living up to the tripartite agreement which was signed at the Nato summit in Madrid between Sweden, Finland and Turkey,” he said as he arrived at the meeting. “We believe that we have come a long way towards fulfilling the points in the agreement.”

The summit was the first Nato event attended by a Swedish foreign minister leading the delegation of a so-called ‘invitee’ nation. 

“I’m extremely happy to be here and that I believe it will be a productive meeting,” Billström said. 

SHOW COMMENTS