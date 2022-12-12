Read news from:
CHRISTMAS

Advent Calendar 2022: Why do Swedes play bingo the day before Christmas Eve?

Throughout history, Swedes have stayed up late the day before Christmas Eve to get everything ready for the big day of celebrations. Since 1995, this has also included playing bingo until midnight - but why?

Published: 12 December 2022 13:27 CET
The Local's Becky Waterton will be playing bingo on the 23rd with her family this year. Photo: Becky Waterton

Uppesittarkväll, literally “sitting-up evening” was traditionally the name used to refer to any day where family members stayed up late to do household chores or prepare for the next day. In farming communities before the advent of electric lighting, there could be many uppesittarkvällar a year, spent sewing and fixing tools and clothing for the foreseeable future by firelight.

Over time, these uppesittarkvällar became less necessary, with the term now referring only to the day before Christmas Eve. This is because Swedes have their main Christmas celebration on December 24th, Christmas Eve in English or julafton. So the day before, the 23rd, youngsters might be unable to sleep, while adults are usually busy with the preparations of food and decorations. 

At the same time, the tasks carried out during uppesittarkväll became more cooking-related, tasks traditionally carried out by women. This was reflected in the name of popular radio programme Endast mamma är vaken or “Only mother is awake”, broadcast for women preparing for Christmas Eve on December 23rd every year for 25 years, starting in 1947.

Although Endast mamma är vaken ended in the 1970s, uppesittarkväll TV and radio programmes are still broadcast on the 23rd, ranging from Hem till jul (Home for Christmas) on Sveriges Radio P4 to BingoLottos Uppesittarkväll on TV4.

In general, an Uppesittarkväll programme is a good initiation to Swedish Christmas traditions: guests discuss tips for a perfect celebration and often write rhyming verses for gift tags (an old Swedish custom – the rhyme should give a clue as to the present inside) alongside musical performances from famous Swedes and competitions.

BingoLottos Uppesittarkväll, launched in 1995, combines the Uppesittarkväll entertainment programme tradition with a game of bingo where guests play along at home. Winners can take home cash prizes but also high-ticket items like a new car (although most Swedes just join in for the fun of it).

Playing bingo the day before Christmas Eve may sound like an outdated concept, but TV4’s Uppesittarkväll is one of the most popular programmes in Swedish TV history and even features in Nordiska Museet museum.

For those of you interested in watching BingoLottos Uppesittarkväll this year, you can tune in to TV4 at 19:30 on December 23rd.

If you want to play along with the bingo, you can buy physical bingo cards at most newsagents and supermarkets, (they are also sometimes sold by local sports clubs and similar groups to raise money), or you can buy them digitally from the BingoLotto website. All profits go to sports clubs and associations connected to Svenskt föreningsliv. Note that you have to be over 18 to play!

Will you be playing along this year? Let us know!

For members

CHRISTMAS

GUIDE: The Local’s Christmas gift guide of classic Swedish homeware

Tis the season, once again. As Sweden is slowly enveloped by darkness, Christmas lights guide us through the streets, warm and glowing. Spread the yuletide cheer among your close ones with these classic items from Swedish producers.

Published: 18 November 2022 16:27 CET
GUIDE: The Local's Christmas gift guide of classic Swedish homeware

Rörstrand

One of Sweden’s most iconic ceramic and porcelain brands, Rörstrand started out making plates about 300 years ago. Generations later, today their collection spans coffee cups, teapots, table linen and adventsbarn, or ‘Advent children’, their advent decorations created in collaboration with famous Swedish designers from across the country.

Some items are affordably priced at just over 100 kronor for an eggcup, tea towel or bowl, while larger items such as teapots or tablecloths sell for over 1,500 kronor. Their products are available at their flagship store in Stockholm or online.

Glasses from Orrefors which were given to Crown Princess Victoria upon her wedding to Prince Daniel in 2010. Photo: Felipe Morales/TT

Orrefors Glassware

Orrefors-Kosta Boda has been producing high-quality glass products for over a hundred years now. They use the simplest of raw materials procured from southern Sweden and turn them into beautiful, everyday goods.

Orrefors’ glasses, carafes, bowls and vases are timeless Swedish designs and make for an ideal functional gift for someone who loves elegant glassware.

Prices start at around 400 kronor for glasses, going up to 4,000 kronor for a gold-painted carafe (which happens to be the same carafe used at the Nobel Prize Dinner in Stockholm town hall), both available on Orrefors’ website.

The Karottstapeln set of Skeppshult cast iron pans. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT

Skeppshult Cast-Iron Cookware

Sweden’s answer to mass-produced kitchenware is Skeppshult’s long lasting, handmade cast iron products. In production since 1906, Skeppshult aims to create environmentally-friendly items from natural and pure raw materials.

Their catalogue includes frying pans, pancake and waffle irons, oven and grill dishes, casseroles, and smaller items like spice grinders and salt and pepper shakers, all available individually and in sets.

They also have interior decorations like Christmas tree stands, candle holders and table coasters. The prices range from a few hundred kronor for smaller items such as salt and pepper grinders to over 2,000 kronor for the largest cast iron pans. Sets cost between 2,500 and 6,000 kronor.

Skeppshult has a factory store in Jönköping and a concept store in Stockholm, as well as an online shop.

Kockums Jernverk’s classic range of enamel cookware. Photo: Kockums

Kockums Jernverk

This company was founded by the Kockums family in the 18th century in Ronneby, and started out with manufacturing pots, buckets, and hospital utensils.

They gained recognition thanks to their signature product line of enamelled cookware in 1893, which has now firmly made its mark on Swedish design. Today, Kockum’s designs are characterised by their high-quality and vibrantly colourful range, but their bestseller remains the pale yellow colour lined with a dark green edge, a combination beloved by Swedes.

Kockums took a hit in the 60s thanks to the boom in plastic products, but as the need for sustainability called, with some innovation and the re-introduction of their bestselling designs, Kockums’ sales are booming today.

Their collection boasts of a wide range of iron and steel enamelled utensils and accessories in leather and glass along with a similar line in wooden goods all priced between 40 and 3,300 kronor on their online store.

