Another escaped chimpanzee dies, Furuviksparken zoo confirms

At the beginning there were seven – now only three remain. After the escape, three chimpanzees were shot dead, two outside the monkey house and one inside.

“It is with great sadness that we can now also confirm that the chimpanzee that has been confirmed deceased in the chimpanzee house, but which we had not been able to identify, is Santino,” writes Furuviksparken in a press release.

A chimpanzee named Manda is also probably dead. She was shot during the operation and has been lying motionless in the house for several days.

Of the three in the monkey house, one, the chimpanzee Selma, is also seriously injured.

Three other chimpanzees, named Maria Magdalena, Tjobbe and Selma, were still not locked in their enclosures late Friday evening.

“We have now gained access to more areas in the house where our animal keepers can reach the chimpanzees safely. This morning, our veterinarians will try to get a better picture of the chimpanzees’ well-being,” writes Furuviksparken in its update.

It is unclear how the monkeys got out, but tracks in the snow show, according to the park’s CEO Sandra Wilke, that one or more chimpanzees first got out of the enclosure and then further into the park through a door to the monkey house.

“There are more animals living outside the chimpanzee house, for example cotton-headed tamarins and reptiles. We have now managed to secure their area so that our employees can get in and take care of them and we are now awaiting a status report from the veterinarians regarding the well-being of these animals”.

The other two chimpanzees identified as dead are the female Linda and the three-year-old male Torsten, who was born at the facility. They were both shot outside in the park.