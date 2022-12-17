Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TOURISM

Another escaped chimpanzee dies, Furuviksparken zoo confirms

A chimpanzee named Santino is one of the chimpanzees that died after the escape, Furuviksparken zoo confirmed in a press release. The work to get the other escaped animals into their enclosure continues.

Published: 17 December 2022 09:46 CET
Another escaped chimpanzee dies, Furuviksparken zoo confirms
Furuviksparken Zoo on Thursday. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

At the beginning there were seven – now only three remain. After the escape, three chimpanzees were shot dead, two outside the monkey house and one inside.

“It is with great sadness that we can now also confirm that the chimpanzee that has been confirmed deceased in the chimpanzee house, but which we had not been able to identify, is Santino,” writes Furuviksparken in a press release.

A chimpanzee named Manda is also probably dead. She was shot during the operation and has been lying motionless in the house for several days.

Of the three in the monkey house, one, the chimpanzee Selma, is also seriously injured.

Three other chimpanzees, named Maria Magdalena, Tjobbe and Selma, were still not locked in their enclosures late Friday evening.

“We have now gained access to more areas in the house where our animal keepers can reach the chimpanzees safely. This morning, our veterinarians will try to get a better picture of the chimpanzees’ well-being,” writes Furuviksparken in its update.

It is unclear how the monkeys got out, but tracks in the snow show, according to the park’s CEO Sandra Wilke, that one or more chimpanzees first got out of the enclosure and then further into the park through a door to the monkey house.

“There are more animals living outside the chimpanzee house, for example cotton-headed tamarins and reptiles. We have now managed to secure their area so that our employees can get in and take care of them and we are now awaiting a status report from the veterinarians regarding the well-being of these animals”.

The other two chimpanzees identified as dead are the female Linda and the three-year-old male Torsten, who was born at the facility. They were both shot outside in the park.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TOURISM

Chimpanzees in safe enclosure, Furuviksparken confirms

The three surviving chimpanzees at Furuviksparken zoo have now been taken to a safe enclosure, says head of information Cecilia Björling. A total of four of the park's seven chimpanzees are now confirmed dead.

Published: 17 December 2022 12:06 CET
Chimpanzees in safe enclosure, Furuviksparken confirms

“We can announce that we have now succeeded in getting the chimpanzees into a completely safe enclosure. This means that there is no longer any risk of them being able to get out of the chimpanzee house,” the zoo writes in a press release.

In connection with the escape on Wednesday, three were shot dead, the monkeys Linda and Torsten outside the enclosure and Santino inside. A fourth, Manda, who was long feared to have died from his injuries, is dead, Furuviksparken now confirms.

READ ALSO: Four chimpanzees still on the loose at zoo in Sweden

“As we have secured the chimpanzees in their enclosure, we have also been able to get to Manda, and it is with great sadness that we can now confirm that she is deceased”.

Of the three in the monkey house, one, the chimpanzee Selma, is also seriously injured.

“Full focus will be on taking care of the chimpanzees, evaluating their well-being and giving them all the care they need. We will especially focus on Selma’s injuries and well-being,” they added.

The chimpanzees Maria-Magdalena and Tjobbe are physically unharmed.

It is unclear how the monkeys got out, but tracks in the snow show, according to the park’s CEO Sandra Wilke, that one or more chimpanzees first got out of the enclosure and then further into the park through a door to the monkey house.

“There are more animals living outside the chimpanzee house, for example cotton-headed tamarins and reptiles. We have now managed to secure their area so that our employees can get in and take care of them and we are now awaiting a status report from the veterinarians regarding the well-being of these animals,” the zoo wrote in a statement earlier on Saturday morning.

SHOW COMMENTS