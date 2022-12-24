Nursing homes in Sweden see surge in number of COVID-19 cases

Last week, 3,000 cases were registered in elderly care institutions, almost twice as many as two weeks earlier, the newspaper Svenska Dagbladet writes.

“This reflects the large spread of COVID-19 infection in society right now. It is worrying… but at the same time, we have a good vaccination coverage,” Sara Byfors, a department head at the Public Health Agency, told the newspaper.

However, re-introducing special restrictions in elderly care institutions is not being considered at the moment, according to the Public Health Authority.

“One must remember that the visitor ban has major negative consequences for the residents.

“We have no such plans at the moment. But there are general preventive measures in place in healthcare and elderly care, such as practising basic hygiene routines,” Byfors explained.