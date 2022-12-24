Read news from:
COVID-19

Nursing homes in Sweden see surge in number of COVID-19 cases

The spread of COVID-19 has increased sharply – especially in Sweden’s nursing homes.

Published: 24 December 2022 13:58 CET
According to the newspaper Svenska Dagbladet, last week saw 3,000 cases of COVID-19 reported in elderly care facilities in Sweden. Photo by Anton / Unsplash

Last week, 3,000 cases were registered in elderly care institutions, almost twice as many as two weeks earlier, the newspaper Svenska Dagbladet writes.

“This reflects the large spread of COVID-19 infection in society right now. It is worrying… but at the same time, we have a good vaccination coverage,” Sara Byfors, a department head at the Public Health Agency, told the newspaper.

However, re-introducing special restrictions in elderly care institutions is not being considered at the moment, according to the Public Health Authority.

“One must remember that the visitor ban has major negative consequences for the residents.

“We have no such plans at the moment. But there are general preventive measures in place in healthcare and elderly care, such as practising basic hygiene routines,” Byfors explained.

Public Health Agency recommends two Covid doses next year for elderly

Sweden's Public Health Agency is recommending that those above the age of 80 should receive two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine a year, once in the spring and once in the autumn, as it shifts towards a longer-term strategy for the virus.

Published: 23 December 2022 10:53 CET
In a new recommendation, the agency said that those living in elderly care centres, and those above the age of 80 should from March 1st receive two vaccinations a year, with a six month gap between doses. 

“Elderly people develop a somewhat worse immune defence after vaccination and immunity wanes faster than among young and healthy people,” the agency said. “That means that elderly people have a greater need of booster doses than younger ones. The Swedish Public Health Agency considers, based on the current knowledge, that it will be important even going into the future to have booster doses for the elderly and people in risk groups.” 

People between the ages of 65 and 79 years old and young people with risk factors, such as obesity, diabetes, poor kidney function or high blood pressure, are recommended to take one additional dose per year.

The new vaccination recommendation, which will start to apply from March 1st next year, is only for 2023, Johanna Rubin, the investigator in the agency’s vaccination programme unit, explained. 

She said too much was still unclear about how long protection from vaccination lasted to institute a permanent programme.

“This recommendation applies to 2023. There is not really an abundance of data on how long protection lasts after a booster dose, of course, but this is what we can say for now,” she told the TT newswire. 

It was likely, however, that elderly people would end up being given an annual dose to protect them from any new variants, as has long been the case with influenza.

