Swedish viral news veterans behind plan to ban Wham’s Last Christmas

Hannah was quoted in The Sun explaining how she had hated the 1980s Christmas hit ever since she worked in an Oxford cafe 13 years ago, where it was played on repeat.
“The owner had a CD with a number of ‘hits’,” she said. “He didn’t appreciate the agony the staff felt when Last Christmas played for the 111th time of the working day.”
She said that the couple had this year “asked friends how much they would pay to never hear it again — quite a lot, it turned out.”
The couple claimed to have received pledges of $112,705 from 1,294 of their friends towards the estimated $15m-$25m needed to buy the rights from the song’s owner Warner Chappell.
Hope you like our joke 🙂
— Frey (@HannahLinaFrey) December 28, 2022
Member comments