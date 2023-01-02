How will Sweden mark King Carl XVI Gustaf’s 50th jubilee?

King Carl XVI Gustaf’s 50th jubilee falls on September 15th, 2023.

Celebrations will start in January, however, where the King and Queen will hold a “Sverigemiddag” or “Sweden Dinner” in Stockholm on the 27th. All of Sweden’s county leaders will be invited, and they will be allowed to hand pick significant people from their respective counties to also be invited.

Throughout the year, the King and Queen will visit all 21 of Sweden’s counties, where the couple will ride in cortege with a horse-drawn carriage in those counties where this will be possible.

King Carl XVI Gustaf at his accession to the throne on September 19th, 1973. Photo: Leif R Jansson/TT

There will also be public events and a photo exhibition which will follow the royals up and down the country, with performances of the new “Carl XVI Gustaf’s Jubilee March”.

Two important dates for the Jubilee celebrations are June 6th and the weekend of September 13th-16th.

June 6th is Sweden’s National Day, and also the 500-year anniversary of the coronation of Swedish King Gustav Vasa, which will be marked in Strängnäs, the town where Gustav Vasa was coronated.

This will be followed by a National Day speech by King Carl XVI Gustaf and a National Day Dinner, which will be held at the Nordic Museum this year, due in part to the fact that there is a statue of Gustav Vasa outside the museum, and in part the fact that the Nordic Museum will also be celebrating its 150 year anniversary next year.

On September 15th, there will be a day of festivities to mark the 50th anniversary of Carl XVI Gustaf’s accession to the throne and a Jubilee dinner with international heads of state and royals.

On the 16th, a Jubilee Cortege will be held in Stockholm, followed by a Jubilee Concert, which will be open to the public and may also be broadcast live on TV and radio.

To mark the jubilee, a new portrait has been released of the King.

The photo is taken by photographer Thron Ullberg in the Rikssal at Stockholm Palace, where the royal was proclaimed King in September 1973.

The 50th Jubilee portrait of King Carl XVI Gustaf. Photo: Thron Ullberg/Kungl. Hovstaterna/TT

The King is pictured next to the so-called Silver Throne, a gift from Swedish statesman Magnus Gabriel De la Gardie to Sweden’s Queen Kristina upon her coronation in Stockholm Cathedral in 1650.

King Carl XVI Gustaf will also be visiting London on May 6th for the coronation of the UK’s King Charles III.