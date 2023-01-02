Read news from:
How will Sweden mark King Carl XVI Gustaf’s 50th jubilee?

Celebrations for the Swedish King's 50th jubilee will start on January 27th, continuing throughout the year with the main event taking place in September. Here's how Sweden will be celebrating.

Published: 2 January 2023 14:20 CET
King Carl XVI Gustaf joined by his wife, Queen Silvia, and three grandchildren, Prince Gabriel, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

King Carl XVI Gustaf’s 50th jubilee falls on September 15th, 2023.

Celebrations will start in January, however, where the King and Queen will hold a “Sverigemiddag” or “Sweden Dinner” in Stockholm on the 27th. All of Sweden’s county leaders will be invited, and they will be allowed to hand pick significant people from their respective counties to also be invited.

Throughout the year, the King and Queen will visit all 21 of Sweden’s counties, where the couple will ride in cortege with a horse-drawn carriage in those counties where this will be possible.

King Carl XVI Gustaf at his accession to the throne on September 19th, 1973. Photo: Leif R Jansson/TT

There will also be public events and a photo exhibition which will follow the royals up and down the country, with performances of the new “Carl XVI Gustaf’s Jubilee March”.

Two important dates for the Jubilee celebrations are June 6th and the weekend of September 13th-16th.

June 6th is Sweden’s National Day, and also the 500-year anniversary of the coronation of Swedish King Gustav Vasa, which will be marked in Strängnäs, the town where Gustav Vasa was coronated.

This will be followed by a National Day speech by King Carl XVI Gustaf and a National Day Dinner, which will be held at the Nordic Museum this year, due in part to the fact that there is a statue of Gustav Vasa outside the museum, and in part the fact that the Nordic Museum will also be celebrating its 150 year anniversary next year.

On September 15th, there will be a day of festivities to mark the 50th anniversary of Carl XVI Gustaf’s accession to the throne and a Jubilee dinner with international heads of state and royals.

On the 16th, a Jubilee Cortege will be held in Stockholm, followed by a Jubilee Concert, which will be open to the public and may also be broadcast live on TV and radio.

To mark the jubilee, a new portrait has been released of the King.

The photo is taken by photographer Thron Ullberg in the Rikssal at Stockholm Palace, where the royal was proclaimed King in September 1973.

The 50th Jubilee portrait of King Carl XVI Gustaf. Photo: Thron Ullberg/Kungl. Hovstaterna/TT

The King is pictured next to the so-called Silver Throne, a gift from Swedish statesman Magnus Gabriel De la Gardie to Sweden’s Queen Kristina upon her coronation in Stockholm Cathedral in 1650.

King Carl XVI Gustaf will also be visiting London on May 6th for the coronation of the UK’s King Charles III.

What is Sweden doing to celebrate the King’s 50th year on the throne?

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf marks his 50-year jubilee next year, while the nation will mark the 500th anniversary of the year Gustav Vasa ascended to the throne after liberating Sweden from Danish rule. So, how is Sweden celebrating?

Published: 23 December 2022 11:37 CET
Carl XVI Gustaf was only 27 when he became king following the death of his grandfather, Gustaf VI Adolf in 1973, and he had been Crown Prince since his father, Prince Gustaf Adolf, died in a plane crash when he was just four years old. 

In 2018, he became Sweden’s longest reigning monarch ever, and he’s currently showing few signs of slowing down. 

Here are the main events planned for 2023 to celebrate his rule. 

January 27th: the Sweden Dinner

Jubilee celebrations will begin shortly after the New Year’s celebration, with a Sverigemiddag, or “Sweden Dinner”, planned in Stockholm at the Kungliga slottet, or Royal Palace, for January 27.

Leaders from each of Sweden’s 21 counties are invited, and those leaders will also select significant people from their counties to “set the tone” (tongivande människor) for the event.

February-September: Tour of Swedish counties

Throughout the year, the King and Queen will travel to all of Sweden’s counties, riding in a horse-drawn carriage wherever possible. These visits will take place between February and September.

June 6th: National Day celebrations

As mentioned above, on June 6, the royal couple will be in Strängnäs to mark the anniversary of the founding of modern Sweden under Gustav Vasa.

After visiting Strängnäs, the King will give a National Day speech at the Nordic Museum in Stockholm, which has its own statue of Gustav Vasa, and which will itself be celebrating its 150-year anniversary next year. A National Day reception will also be held at the museum.

September 15th and September 16th: Main jubilee celebrations

September 15, 2023, officially marks 50 years from the day when Carl XVI Gustaf became Sweden’s king. 

A Jubilee dinner with international heads of state and royals will be held that evening in the Rikssalen at the Royal Palace.

The next day, on September 16th, the King and Queen will travel through Stockholm in a Jubilee Cortege. This will be followed by a Jubilee Concert, which will be open to the public and may also be broadcast live on TV and radio.

While not all these events will be open to the public, there are plenty of opportunities for regular civilians to get caught up in Jubilee celebrations. In March, an exhibition titled “Vasa to Bernadotte – Culture in the service of the kingdom 1523 – 1973 – 2023”, tracking the history of the Swedish monarchy, will open at the Royal Palace. And in June, an outdoor photography retrospective on Carl XVI Gustaf’s time as King will open at Slottsbacken, by the Royal Palace. 

Gustaf Vasa led a rebellion against the Danish King Kristian II, led Sweden’s reformation, and established Sweden as a unitary kingdom. Photo: National Museum of Sweden

So what’s planned to celebrate the the Vasa anniversary? 

Next year isn’t all about contemporary royalty, there’s also a historical king to celebrate. 

Gustav Vasa, or Gustav 1st, is seen by many Swedes as the country’s greatest ever ruler. During his rule, Vasa did away with the tradition of elected monarchs, replacing the system with a hereditary monarchy, then ruled by the House of Vasa.

The day he was elected king, June 6th, 1523, is now celebrated as Sweden’s national day.

So on June 6th, a full day of festivities is planned in Strängnäs, the city where Vasa’s election was held, with King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia presiding over the day’s events.

The Royal Castles will mark Gustav Vasa’s election with a variety of events, including lectures, concerts, and park walks planned throughout the year at Vasaborgen Gripsholm, or Gripsholm Castle, in Mariefred. The castle itself is an important historical site, dating back to the era of Sweden’s Vasa rulers

You can apply for tickets here from March for the events at Gripsholm Castle. 

