POLITICS

Swedes free to dance as government rips up archaic law

Owners of Swedish night clubs and bars will no longer need special permits to allow dancing on the premises, the government said, as it announced its intention to bin a 67-year-old law.

Published: 13 January 2023 10:56 CET
Protesters in 2012 in favour of repealing the dance permit law. Photo: Lars Pehrson/SvD/TT

While Swedes, despite their reputation for being subdued, can frequently be found dancing at nightclubs around the country, it does require that the owner of the establishment have a special permit.

The law, which has been the subject of debate for decades, dates back to 1956 when politicians were trying to rein in a surge of dance meets around the country where unchaperoned youths would consume alcohol and listen to what some at the time considered immoral music and dancing.

“This is a long-awaited freedom reform,” Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer said in a statement.

“It’s not reasonable that the state should regulate peoples’ dancing,” he continued, adding that removing the need for a permit would also reduce red tape for businesses.

Sweden’s parliament in 2016 agreed it was time to scrap the law, leading the government to examine the matter.

The probe, completed in 2018, however found that the permits served a purpose in terms of addressing safety, and suggested that the process should instead be revised.

The whole issue was put on hold during the Covid-19 pandemic. The new government’s proposal, which will need to be approved by parliament, means that bars and nightclubs will no longer need any permits to allow dancing as long as it’s not in a public space.

There is widespread support for the measure in parliament.

For dance events in public, organisers will need to inform police so that potential security concerns can be evaluated.

EUROPEAN UNION

EU Commission visits Kiruna for meeting with PM and King of Sweden

Sweden’s northernmost city, Kiruna, is playing host to a visit by the entire European Commission this week as Sweden’s six-month EU presidency truly kicks off.

Published: 12 January 2023 06:48 CET
They will have a meeting, but also visit the LKAB mine and space centre Esrange, and be welcomed by King Carl XVI Gustaf.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will hold a joint press conference with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Friday. She will also meet with the King.

“Our leadership in the next six months will focus on the ambition to make Europe greener, safer and freer. Those are the key words,” Swedish newswire TT quoted Kristersson as telling reporters about Sweden’s EU presidency on Wednesday.

The country’s presidency got under way on January 1st and runs until June 30th.

In this time, Swedish ministers and civil servants will lead negotiations on upwards of 300 issues at approximately 2,000 meetings, mainly in Brussels and Luxembourg.

Sweden will have the difficult job of finding compromises between the EU countries and building consensus in European institutions. Here are the top priorities explained.

