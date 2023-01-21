LISTEN: Dual citizens’ loyalties, new sleeper train, and a green game changer in Kiruna

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists Emma Löfgren, Richard Orange and James Savage.

On this week’s episode we explore a game-changing rare earth metal find in northern Sweden.

We discuss Sweden’s priorities for the EU Council presidency with Louise Bengtsson, senior researcher at the Swedish Institute for European Policy Studies.

As rail operator SJ prepares to launch a sleeper train from Stockholm to Berlin, we talk about the costs and benefits.

In the latest in our series of interviews with ambassadors, we interview Nur Ashikin Mohd Taib, who leaves Sweden this week after serving for four years as Malaysia’s top diplomat in Stockholm.

We also discuss how an activist group’s hanging of an effigy of Turkey’s President Erdogan has further complicated Turkish-Swedish relations. Also:

And we chat about a prime ministerial aide who has received a heft fine for illegally fishing endangered eels.

Also, we briefly discuss two stories that broke right as we were recording.

