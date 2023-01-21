Read news from:
LISTEN: Dual citizens’ loyalties, new sleeper train, and a green game changer in Kiruna

This week on Sweden in Focus: Europe's biggest rare earth metal find, Sweden's EU presidency priorities, a new Stockholm-Berlin sleeper train, interview with Malaysia's ambassador, Turkish fury over Erdogan effigy, dual citizenship in focus, PM's aide in eel-fishing scandal, spy brothers convicted, and arming Ukraine with Archers.

Published: 21 January 2023 08:47 CET
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists Emma Löfgren, Richard Orange and James Savage.

On this week’s episode we explore a game-changing rare earth metal find in northern Sweden

We discuss Sweden’s priorities for the EU Council presidency with Louise Bengtsson, senior researcher at the Swedish Institute for European Policy Studies.

As rail operator SJ prepares to launch a sleeper train from Stockholm to Berlin, we talk about the costs and benefits. 

In the latest in our series of interviews with ambassadors, we interview Nur Ashikin Mohd Taib, who leaves Sweden this week after serving for four years as Malaysia’s top diplomat in Stockholm.

We also discuss how an activist group’s hanging of an effigy of Turkey’s President Erdogan has further complicated Turkish-Swedish relations. Also:

And we chat about a prime ministerial aide who has received a heft fine for illegally fishing endangered eels

Also, we briefly discuss two stories that broke right as we were recording. 

LISTEN: Money-saving tips, migration law updates, and why is the King so annoyed?

This week on Sweden in Focus: the King’s succession grudge; a good year for public holidays; money-saving tips; interview with the Indian ambassador to Sweden; migration law changes; UK citizens expelled post-Brexit; Gothenburg quiz.

Published: 14 January 2023 08:41 CET
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists Becky Waterton, Emma Löfgren and James Savage.

On this week’s episode we examine the King’s 43-year grudge against a law change on the line of succession.

We discuss why this is a good year for public holidays in Sweden.

With a report suggesting the Swedish economy is facing its biggest shock since the 1990s, we’ll give you some tips for how to save money.

We’ll listen to an interview with Tanmaya Lal, the Indian ambassador to Sweden. 

We have a roundup of what migration law changes are in the offing. 

We chat about why Sweden is responsible for half of all the expulsion orders served to UK citizens in the EU post-Brexit.

And we round things off with a short quiz about Gothenburg. 

