ECONOMY

Swedish economy unexpectedly shrinks in fourth quarter

Sweden's economy unexpectedly contracted in the fourth quarter of 2022, official figures showed on Monday, as the country battles decades-high inflation.

Published: 30 January 2023 13:02 CET
Swedish economy unexpectedly shrinks in fourth quarter
New figures from Statistics Sweden show that Sweden's economy contracted in the final quarter of 2022. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT

The Scandinavian country’s gross domestic product shrank 0.6 percent in the last three months of the year, according to the national statistics office Statistics Sweden (SCB).

Analysts had forecast quarter-on-quarter growth of 0.2 percent, according to Bloomberg News.

Sweden’s export-driven economy has shown signs of weakness in recent months.

Statistics Sweden lowered its growth estimate for 2022 from 2.7 percent to 2.4 percent. It expects the economy to go into a recession this year and grow slightly in 2024.

Inflation surged to 12.3 percent in December, a more than 30-year high, while the Swedish krona is at its lowest level ever against the euro.

Europe’s biggest economy, Germany, also unexpectedly shrank in the fourth quarter, official data showed Monday.

ECONOMY

Sweden’s new right-wing govt slashes development aid

Sweden, one of the world's biggest international donors, is planning drastic aid cuts in the coming years, the country's new right-wing government said in its budget bill presented on Tuesday.

Published: 8 November 2022 22:12 CET
Sweden's new right-wing govt slashes development aid

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s government said it planned to reduce the country’s international aid by 7.3 billion kronor ($673 million) in 2023, and by another 2.2 billion kronor in 2024.

That is around a 15-percent reduction from what had been planned by the previous left-wing government and means Sweden will abandon its foreign aid target of 1 percent of gross national income.

International aid for refugees will be capped at a maximum of eight percent of its aid, and will also be reduced.

According to the specialised site Donor Tracker, Sweden was the world’s eighth-biggest international aid donor in terms of absolute value last year, and the third-biggest in proportion to the size of its economy, donating 0.92 percent of its gross national income, behind Luxembourg and Norway.

The new government, which is backed for the first time by the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, had announced in its government programme last month that it would be cutting foreign aid.

Since 1975, Stockholm has gone further than the UN’s recommendation of donating at least 0.7 percent of its wealth to development aid.

Despite its growth forecast being revised downwards — the economy is expected to shrink by 0.4 percent next year and grow by 2 percent in 2024 — the 2023 budget forecasts a surplus of 0.7 percent of gross domestic product.

It calls for an additional 40 billion kronor in spending, with rising envelopes for crime fighting and the building of new nuclear reactors, as well as a reduction in taxes on petrol and an increase in the defence budget.

The new government is a minority coalition made up of Kristersson’s conservative Moderates, the Christian Democrats and the Liberal party, backed in parliament by their key ally the Sweden Democrats to give them a majority.

