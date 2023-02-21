For members
THE AMBASSADORS
The Ambassadors: ‘Half the population of Stockholm was German in medieval times’
In the latest article of our Ambassadors series, The Local speaks to German ambassador Joachim Bertele, who says relations between the two countries are “very tight”, today ranging from collaborating on electric cars to Sweden’s Nato bid.
Published: 21 February 2023 15:08 CET
Dr. Joachim Bertele and Christina Beinhoff, who are married, share the ambassador role on a rotating basis. Photo: German Embassy, Stockholm
For members
THE AMBASSADORS
The Ambassadors: ‘When it comes to defence, Sweden and the UK are closely aligned’
Judith Gough, the UK's ambassador to Sweden, speaks to The Local about the two countries' shared past and present – and the years to come.
Published: 13 February 2023 15:11 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments