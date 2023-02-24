Read news from:
Austria
Hungary’s president Orbán says MPs ‘unenthusiastic’ about Sweden Nato bid

Hungary’s president, Viktor Orbán, has said that while he personally supports Swedish and Finnish accession to Nato, many MPs in his Fidesz party are worried because of the way the two countries “spread lies about us”.

Published: 24 February 2023 09:38 CET
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during a yearly State of the Nation address in Budapest, Hungary. Photo: Denes Erdos/AP/TT

In an interview on public radio, Orbán said he had been encouraging his MPs to vote in favour of the two countries’ accession, but said that some MPs were “not very enthusiastic”. 

Some, he said, were worried that Finland joining Nato would increase Nato’s land border with Russia, while others were reluctant to admit the two countries due to their frequent complaints about democracy being undermined in Hungary.

“We need to have an exchange of words with the Swedes and Finns, because it doesn’t work if these countries are spreading outright lies about us,” Orbán said.

Hungary, he said, as a country that was dominated by Russia for decades, had a “moral obligation” to back the bid of the Nordic countries.

The European Union is currently blocking payments of recovery funds to Hungary over the country’s delays in bringing in the reforms it has called for to improve judicial independence and fight corruption.

“I fall into the camp of those urging calm,” Orban said of the debate in the Hungarian parliament on Swedish and Finnish Nato membership. 

“I understand, moreover, I agree with the view of the parliamentary group that not all is well. However, I asked them that in the end, it should be clear that in principle we support Sweden and Finland’s Nato entry. However, some serious discussions will be needed beforehand.”

Hungary’s parliament is due to debate Sweden and Finland’s Nato entry next Wednesday.

Hungary to vote on Finland and Sweden’s Nato applications in March

Hungarian lawmakers will vote on Finland and Sweden’s Nato bids in early March, according to the parliamentary agenda published on Wednesday.

Published: 23 February 2023 11:11 CET
The general debate on their membership bids will take place next week, and the votes — for each country separately — will be held from 6-9 March, the
parliament said on its website.

Turkey and Hungary are the only Nato members still to ratify the bids from both Nordic countries, which must be accepted by all 30 existing members of the military organisation.

Hungary has signalled it expects to approve membership for Sweden and Finland, declaring that it has no objections.

The deadline for the ratification vote has been postponed several times, Orbán’s chief of staff saying that Hungary had to first pass anti-corruption reforms before parliament could turn to the Nato issue.”

The Hungarian opposition accused Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s ruling party Fidesz of dragging its feet over the vote.

Orbán, a close ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has been keen to maintain ties with Moscow despite Russia’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

While Orbán has condemned Russian aggression, he has refused to criticise Russian President Vladimir Putin by name.

Finland and Sweden dropped decades of military non-alignment and applied to join Nato last May in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey has so far held off on ratifying Sweden and Finland’s Nato membership applications, but has indicated that it is ready to accept Finland into Nato.

