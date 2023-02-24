Hungary’s president Orbán says MPs ‘unenthusiastic’ about Sweden Nato bid

In an interview on public radio, Orbán said he had been encouraging his MPs to vote in favour of the two countries’ accession, but said that some MPs were “not very enthusiastic”.

Some, he said, were worried that Finland joining Nato would increase Nato’s land border with Russia, while others were reluctant to admit the two countries due to their frequent complaints about democracy being undermined in Hungary.

“We need to have an exchange of words with the Swedes and Finns, because it doesn’t work if these countries are spreading outright lies about us,” Orbán said.

Hungary, he said, as a country that was dominated by Russia for decades, had a “moral obligation” to back the bid of the Nordic countries.

The European Union is currently blocking payments of recovery funds to Hungary over the country’s delays in bringing in the reforms it has called for to improve judicial independence and fight corruption.

“I fall into the camp of those urging calm,” Orban said of the debate in the Hungarian parliament on Swedish and Finnish Nato membership.

“I understand, moreover, I agree with the view of the parliamentary group that not all is well. However, I asked them that in the end, it should be clear that in principle we support Sweden and Finland’s Nato entry. However, some serious discussions will be needed beforehand.”

Hungary’s parliament is due to debate Sweden and Finland’s Nato entry next Wednesday.