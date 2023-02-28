Spectacular Northern Lights light up Sweden – from north to south

Social media were awash with pictures of the natural phenomenon, also known as the Aurora Borealis, which lit up the night sky in Sweden on Sunday and Monday.
On Monday evening, the colourful displays of red and green first appeared at around 7pm and then they returned at around midnight, from northern Sweden to Malmö in southern Sweden.
While people in northern Sweden are treated to the Northern Lights on an almost daily basis during the winter months – as long as there’s no cloud cover – catching a glimpse of them in southern Sweden is rare.
Northern Lights are a natural phenomenon and are caused when solar winds clash with the Earth’s atmosphere, creating a green-tinged appearance in the sky. They typically appear in the colder months of the year, when the nights are dark.
