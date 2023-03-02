Read news from:
New poll: Swedish business leaders in favour of joining the Euro

Should Sweden ditch the krona and adopt the Euro as its currency? That’s what just over half of all business leaders who responded to a fresh survey think.

Published: 2 March 2023 11:18 CET
Sweden is a member of the EU but has never joined the Euro. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Business magazine Dagens industri asked around 2,000 business leaders in Sweden whether they thought the country should join the Euro, and 51 percent said yes.

That’s an increase compared to 40 percent in the summer of 2020.

Similarly, 39 percent told the new survey that Sweden should keep the krona as its currency, a decrease from 54 percent in 2020.

Increasingly shaky global politics may be a factor behind the growing popularity of the Euro, according to Jonas Fritz, an opinion analyst for pollsters Ipsos.

“Just like opinion has shifted on the question of Nato, this is another sign that people want to move closer to other countries and be part of an international context,” he told Dagens industri.

Sweden joined the European Union in 1995 but didn’t adopt the Euro. In 2003, the country held a referendum on whether or not to join the Euro, but 56 percent voted no.

And recent polling suggests that despite business leaders’ change of heart, the general public is less convinced. Sixty percent told a survey by national number-crunchers Statistics Sweden in November 2022 that they would vote no if asked again.

The Swedish krona has fallen against the Euro and the US dollar in recent years. Today, one Euro costs 11.14 kronor, compared to 10.20 kronor in the summer of 2021.

ECONOMY

Recession looms as Sweden’s economy shrinks more than expected

The Swedish economy shrank more than initially estimated in the last quarter of 2022, new statistics showed on Tuesday, with a recession looking increasingly inevitable.

Published: 28 February 2023 11:01 CET
Recession looms as Sweden's economy shrinks more than expected

Swedish GDP fell by 0.9 percent, more than the 0.6 percent published in preliminary estimates in early February, according to national number-crunchers Statistics Sweden.

“The decline is being felt in many parts of the economy, with broad declines in business investment and household consumption,” said Jessica Engdahl, head of section at Statistics Sweden’s National Accounts Department, in a statement.

The Swedish economy grew by 2.4 percent in the full year of 2022.

A recession is defined as two consecutive quarterly declines in GDP, which Sweden has not yet had. But with experts predicting a gloomy outlook for the economy, it would be surprising if Sweden did not enter a recession at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Banking giant SEB predicts that GDP this quarter will fall 0.7 percent and that the downturn will continue in the second and third quarter.

More than 15,000 people have been warned of layoffs in February, which compares to 1,400 the same month last year. Swedish employment law means most employers have to notify employees their jobs could be at risk before they are actually let go, so not all of those people will necessarily lose their jobs.

But experts generally seem to believe that although Sweden is heading for a downturn, it will be able to climb back reasonably fast.

The Statistics Sweden data also showed that the total number of employed people increased by 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter. And the overall economic trend in the rest of Europe is better than feared, which should also protect Sweden from as massive layoffs and bankruptcies as it might otherwise see.

Neighbouring Finland entered a recession in the final quarter of 2022 with a 0.6 percent GDP dip, reported the AFP news agency on Tuesday. Its economy has, like Sweden, suffered from accelerating inflation as well as the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine.

