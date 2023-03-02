New poll: Swedish business leaders in favour of joining the Euro

Business magazine Dagens industri asked around 2,000 business leaders in Sweden whether they thought the country should join the Euro, and 51 percent said yes.

That’s an increase compared to 40 percent in the summer of 2020.

Similarly, 39 percent told the new survey that Sweden should keep the krona as its currency, a decrease from 54 percent in 2020.

Increasingly shaky global politics may be a factor behind the growing popularity of the Euro, according to Jonas Fritz, an opinion analyst for pollsters Ipsos.

“Just like opinion has shifted on the question of Nato, this is another sign that people want to move closer to other countries and be part of an international context,” he told Dagens industri.

Sweden joined the European Union in 1995 but didn’t adopt the Euro. In 2003, the country held a referendum on whether or not to join the Euro, but 56 percent voted no.

And recent polling suggests that despite business leaders’ change of heart, the general public is less convinced. Sixty percent told a survey by national number-crunchers Statistics Sweden in November 2022 that they would vote no if asked again.

The Swedish krona has fallen against the Euro and the US dollar in recent years. Today, one Euro costs 11.14 kronor, compared to 10.20 kronor in the summer of 2021.