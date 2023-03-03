Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

When will train tickets for Easter go on sale in Sweden?

With only five weeks left until Easter, it is still impossible to buy train tickets between Stockholm and Gothenburg or between Stockholm and Sweden's mountain ski resorts. What's behind the delay and when will it end?

Published: 3 March 2023 13:58 CET
When will train tickets for Easter go on sale in Sweden?
It is still impossible to buy Easter tickets from Stockholm to Gothenburg, or to Sweden's mountain ski resorts. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT

According to Sweden’s state-owned rail company SJ, it is unable to release tickets until the Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket) releases its long-delayed plans for track work for the Easter period, 

“It’s unbelievably frustrating,” SJ’s press spokesperson Martina Nord told the TT newswire. “We cannot release the tickets until we have received 100 percent of Trafikverket’s planning.”

Although the administration has committed to releasing track work plans 13 weeks ahead of each day, it has failed to meet this deadline over Easter, repeating the situation seen ahead of Christmas for which the administration already risks fines of 24 million kronor. 

Bengt Olsson, the Transport Administration’s press spokesman, said that it was working to speed up the system. 

“We are recruiting people to our planning department and working with our new planning system so that it can be done faster,” he said. 

He said that the agency was struggling to deal with a backlog in its planning system, with several bits of planning which should have been completed a year ago still on the table.

He said that he believed that the plans would soon be completed, enabling rail companies to sell tickets “in the coming weeks”. 

“I can only ask people to show a bit of faith and keep checking the web pages of the rail companies. I think we will have tickets in the coming weeks.” 

The Transport Administration is planning track work primarily on Maundy Thursday (April 6th) and Easter Monday (Apr 10th), SJ told TT.

Dan Olofsson, Nord’s colleague, said that when the tickets are released they will be released “in dribs and drabs” to avoid overloading the company’s booking system. He advised those wishing to travel to check the website every morning. 

 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

ETIAS: EU postpones launch of €7 visa for tourists

The EU has postponed the start date of its €7 ETIAS visa for tourists - due to come into effect later this year - until 2024.

Published: 28 February 2023 09:08 CET
ETIAS: EU postpones launch of €7 visa for tourists

The ETIAS visa system requires that all tourists and visitors from non-EU countries register online in advance for the €7 visa, which lasts for three years.

It was due to come into effect in November but, as reported in British newspaper The Independent, the start date has now been changed by the Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs at the European Commission in Brussels.

Prospective visitors to the EU from non-EU countries such as the UK, USA and Canada are now told: “It is expected that the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (Etias) will be operational in 2024.”

This comes after the EU’s EES system – which will bring in stricter biometric border checks for travellers – was postponed from May 2023 until “the end of the year”.

You can read a full explanation of how EES and ETIAS work HERE.

Both systems were originally due to be introduced in 2021, but were postponed because of the pandemic. They were then scheduled to come into effect in May (for EES) and November (for ETIAS) 2023.

However, there has been pushback from member states who say they are not ready, while major fears have been raised about the effect of enhanced EES checks on the UK-France border, which has already seen long queues at peak times since Brexit.

Bosses at Eurotunnel, the Port of Dover and Eurostar have all raised concerns about long delays due to the extra time needed to make the enhanced checks at the border.

John Keefe, chief corporate and public affairs officer for Eurotunnel, told The Independent: “As a concept, EES/ETIAS is a step closer to the smart, digital border that we would all like to see operating in the future.

“But it is important that when it is introduced it is fully functional, has been thoroughly tested and that the introduction is progressive to allow both operators and travellers to familiarise themselves with the new requirements.”

SHOW COMMENTS