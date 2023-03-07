EXPLAINED: What do Sweden’s weather warnings actually mean?

Work from home if possible
Bengt Olsson from the Swedish Transport Administration told Aftonbladet that those who can should work from home, if possible.
Traffic on the E20 north of Gothenburg on Tuesday morning. Strong winds and snow are forecast throughout the day. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT
Risk of power cuts
According to the warnings, which are in place until Wednedsay afternoon, the storm carries a risk of powercuts and traffic disruptions, so it could be a good idea to keep your phone charged and make sure you have blankets, water and food in your car in case you get stuck on the roads.
Halland cancels buses
In Halland, both city buses and regional buses were stopped at 7.30am on Tuesday, with school buses also cancelled in Varberg and Kungsbacka.
Some roads, such the Riksväg 40 exit from Göteborg towards Borås, were blocked by lorries which weren’t able to make it uphill in the snowy weather conditions.
On the island of Tjörn, northwest of Gothenburg, a bus and a car collided this morning, with no apparent injuries to passengers.
According to the Transport Administration, traffic appears to be moving along smoothly in general, despite the weather.
“I haven’t had any reports of chaos today,” Angelika Knutsson from the Transport Administration told TT on Tuesday morning.
Member comments