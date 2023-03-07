Read news from:
Austria
WEATHER

EXPLAINED: What do Sweden’s weather warnings actually mean?

Sweden's weather agency on Tuesday issued an orange warning for a snow storm in central Sweden, the second most serious on a three-point scale. But what does the weather alert system mean, and what should you do if there's a yellow, orange or red warning?

Published: 7 March 2023 11:52 CET
EXPLAINED: What do Sweden's weather warnings actually mean?
Road conditions were poor in several parts of Sweden on Tuesday. Here's the E20 road north of Gothenburg. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT

Yellow warning

A yellow warning is the least serious on SMHI’s scale, but it could still cause power outages or traffic disruptions, such as blocked roads, delayed or cancelled public transport, or just slow-moving traffic due to, for example, slippery roads.

“Weather that may affect society, present certain risks to the public and certain damage to property and the environment. Disruptions to some public functions are to be expected,” SMHI’s definition of an orange weather warning reads.

The general public is expected to pay attention to the weather forecast and take preventive measures if they live in exposed areas or belong to a group at risk.

It’s worth noting that even if there’s “only” a yellow warning in place for your region, the weather conditions could vary across local areas. SMHI adds that individuals, certain groups and individual properties that are particularly exposed to risks could still suffer serious damage when there’s a yellow warning.

Orange warning

An orange warning means that the weather could have “serious consequences” for society. Power outages are more likely and road conditions are likely to be poor.

The general public is advised to refrain from activities that expose them to weather risks, and take action to reduce the risk of injury to themselves and others. That could, for example, mean working from home instead of taking the car to the office.

“The weather could be dangerous to the public and cause major damage to property and the environment. There’s a great risk of disruptions to various public services, such as public transport,” reads SMHI’s definition of an orange weather warning.

Red warning

A red warning means that the weather could have very serious consequences for society and pose a significant danger to the public, who should not take part in any activities at all that could put them or other people at risk. They should also take preventive measures to help protect “life, environment and property”.

Significant disruptions to public services are to be expected when a red warning is in place, and the weather could cause very serious damage to property and environment.

Public services are also expected to adapt to the weather, take preventive measures, be ready to act if the weather turns even worse, and make sure that information reaches the public.

A red warning is relatively rare.

Where can I find out more?

You can keep up to date with SMHI’s current warnings via this link.

WEATHER

WEATHER LATEST: Trains cancelled as snow blast batters southern Sweden

Snow and wind warnings have been issued for large areas of southern Sweden throughout Tuesday, with orange warnings – the second most serious – issued for multiple areas. Here's the latest on the snowstorm.

Published: 7 March 2023 10:33 CET
Updated: 7 March 2023 11:49 CET
WEATHER LATEST: Trains cancelled as snow blast batters southern Sweden

Which areas are affected?

Western Sweden is expected to see the brunt of the snowfall on Tuesday morning, with the storm predicted to reach the Östergötland region around lunchtime and Stockholm this afternoon.

In Skåne, temperatures are expected to be above freezing, with rain and strong winds forecast for Tuesday. This could leave roads extra slippery if the temperature drops below freezing and the rain on the roads turns to ice.

snow warning tuesday march 7th

Most of southern Sweden is under either a yellow or orange warning on Tuesday. Photo: SMHI

Work from home if possible

Bengt Olsson from the Swedish Transport Administration told Aftonbladet that those who can should work from home, if possible.

Traffic on the E20 north of Gothenburg on Tuesday morning. Strong winds and snow are forecast throughout the day. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT

Risk of power cuts

According to the warnings, which are in place until Wednedsay afternoon, the storm carries a risk of powercuts and traffic disruptions, so it could be a good idea to keep your phone charged and make sure you have blankets, water and food in your car in case you get stuck on the roads.

Halland cancels buses

In Halland, both city buses and regional buses were stopped at 7.30am on Tuesday, with school buses also cancelled in Varberg and Kungsbacka.

Some roads, such the Riksväg 40 exit from Göteborg towards Borås, were blocked by lorries which weren’t able to make it uphill in the snowy weather conditions.

On the island of Tjörn, northwest of Gothenburg, a bus and a car collided this morning, with no apparent injuries to passengers.

According to the Transport Administration, traffic appears to be moving along smoothly in general, despite the weather.

“I haven’t had any reports of chaos today,” Angelika Knutsson from the Transport Administration told TT on Tuesday morning.

Trains cancelled

Trains have also been cancelled in multiple areas, such as between Ystad and Simrishamn, between Eslöv and Helsingborg and on the line between Varberg, Borås and Herrljunga.

Check the weather before you travel

The Transport Administration is working hard to keep the roads safe, but Knutsson warns that travellers should think twice before heading out on the roads.

“There will be more snow, and it will be slippery,” Knutsson said.

“You should think carefully before heading out on the roads, and check the traffic situation and the weather situation of wherever you’re heading,” she added.

How have you been affected by the snow this morning? Has it caused problems for you, or are you enjoying the winter wonderland? Send in your pictures to [email protected]. Please state in the email if we’re allowed to publish your pictures on The Local and in our social media, and tell us your name so we can credit the pictures appropriately.
