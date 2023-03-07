Read news from:
WEATHER

IN PICTURES: Traffic chaos and mayonnaise as blizzard sweeps Sweden

A snowstorm battered southern and central Sweden on Tuesday. Here's what it looked like.

Published: 7 March 2023 15:20 CET
A snowplough in the town of Höör, southern Sweden, on Tuesday. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

A brave Swede shovelling snow outside a shop in Höör. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

A snow plough clearing the road between Hörby and Lund in southern Sweden. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

A bus skidded off the road at Löddeköpinge in southern Sweden. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

A truck carrying 500 kilos of mayonnaise toppled over on the road between Staffanstorp and Malmö. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Road conditions were poor in several parts of Sweden on Tuesday. Here’s the E20 road north of Gothenburg. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT

TRAVEL NEWS

SNOW TRAVEL CHAOS: Which buses and trains are cancelled in Sweden?

A snowstorm is causing travel chaos in southern and central Sweden. Here's what we know about which public transport services are cancelled in the Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö areas.

Published: 7 March 2023 15:00 CET
This article was accurate at the time of publication, but it also includes links to where you can check for updates yourself.

SKÅNE:

The following train services are cancelled, with services expected to resume at noon on Wednesday:

Eslöv – Teckomatorp

Teckomatorp – Helsingborg

Ystad – Simrishamn

These train services will not be replaced by bus services on Tuesday, as high winds, snow and icy conditions present too much of a risk, Skånetrafiken states, adding that this could change at short notice.

Cancelled trains on Wednesday will, however, be replaced by bus services.

Many regional bus services in Skåne are also cancelled on Tuesday, with some scheduled cancellations on Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning.

The following services are currently not running:

Route 556: Tollarp – Huaröd
Route 577: Ystad – Borrby – Skillinge – Simrishamn
Route 321: Skillinge – Simrishamn
Route 322: Ystad – Kåseberga – Skillinge
Route 307: Skurup – Skårby – Ystad
Route 338: Sjöbo – Lövestad – Tomelilla
Route 330: Hörby – Bjärsjölagård – Sjöbo
Route 340: Fränninge – Vollsjö – Sjöbo
Route 341: Veberöd – Blentarp – Sjöbo
Route 579: S:t Olof – Tomelilla
SkåneExpressen 3: Kristianstad – Simrishamn

The following route will be cancelled from 4pm on Tuesday to 4am on Wednesday:

SkåneExpressen 10: Helsingborg – Örkelljunga

The following routes will be cancelled from 5pm on Tuesday to 4am on Wednesday:

Route 301: Sjöbo – Ystad
Route 305: Skurup – Abbekås
Route 337: Tomelilla – Öja Industriområde – Ystad
SkåneExpressen 4: Ystad – Brösarp – Kristianstad
SkåneExpressen 5: Lund – Simrishamn
SkåneExpressen 8: Malmö – Veberöd – Sjöbo
Route 571: Ystad – Hammenhög – Simrishamn
Route 574: Brösarp – S:t Olof – Simrishamn
Route 575: Gärsnäs – Ö Vemmerlöv – Simrishamn

And the following routes will be cancelled from 7pm on Tuesday to 4am on Wednesday:

Route 502: Torekov – Båstad
Route 504: Båstad – Förslöv
Route 505: Torekov – Förslöv
Route 518: Klippan – Ljungbyhed – Röstånga – Stehag
Route 525: Båstad – Östra Karup

You can keep yourself up to date on cancellations and delays in Skåne here.

VÄSTRA GÖTALAND:

In Västra Götaland, trains are cancelled on the following routes for all of Tuesday until noon on Wednesday.

Göteborg – Lidköping – Örebro

Uddevalla – Strömstad

Varberg – Herrljunga

Unlike in Skåne, there will be bus replacement services running on these routes, although Västtrafik warns that travellers should expect delays due to the icy road conditions. You can see a full list of affected services here.

The following bus services are also either cancelled or are not stopping at certain stops throughout Tuesday:

Route 401: Cancelled between Fars hatt and Kongahällagatan

Routes 1 and 5: Not stopping at Hässle Torg

Routes 901, 902, 903, 904, 905, 906, 907, 908, 909, 910, 911, 912, 913, 914, 915, 916, 917, 918, 919, 920, 921, 922 and 923: completely cancelled

Route 845: Not stopping at Östersidans ferry terminal, Kalvhagen, Rågådsvik or Rågårdsviks pensionat.

Route 52: Cancelled between Linnéplatsen and Mossen.

Route 22: Cancelled between Hovdalen and Kippholmen.

Route 23: Cancelled between Sillvik and Lillebyvägen.

Route 90: Diverted, not running via Gråberget.

Route 751: Cancelled between Vällkullevägen and Persikovägen, as well as Bäckstensgatan and Eklanda by.

Route 517: Cancelled between Häradsvägen and Furulunds centrum.

Route 563: 2pm, 2.55pm and 4.55pm departures from Norsesund station cancelled.

You can check other cancellations and delays on Västtrafik services here.

STOCKHOLM:

As of 2.40pm on Tuesday, public transport in Stockholm was relatively unaffected by the snow, with buses, trains and underground services all running as normal.

The one exception was the number 83 commuter boat service between Vaxholm and Strömkajen, which is completely cancelled, although it is expected to start again around 3.30-4pm on Tuesday. 

But public transport operator SL warned that services could be cancelled later in the afternoon, when the snowstorm was expected to reach the capital.

You can follow the latest updates for public transport in Stockholm here.

