IN PICTURES: Traffic chaos and mayonnaise as blizzard sweeps Sweden
A snowstorm battered southern and central Sweden on Tuesday. Here's what it looked like.
Published: 7 March 2023 15:20 CET
A snowplough in the town of Höör, southern Sweden, on Tuesday. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
SNOW TRAVEL CHAOS: Which buses and trains are cancelled in Sweden?
A snowstorm is causing travel chaos in southern and central Sweden. Here's what we know about which public transport services are cancelled in the Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö areas.
Published: 7 March 2023 15:00 CET
