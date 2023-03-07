IN PICTURES: Traffic chaos and mayonnaise as blizzard sweeps Sweden

This article was accurate at the time of publication, but it also includes links to where you can check for updates yourself.

SKÅNE:

The following train services are cancelled, with services expected to resume at noon on Wednesday:

Eslöv – Teckomatorp

Teckomatorp – Helsingborg

Ystad – Simrishamn

These train services will not be replaced by bus services on Tuesday, as high winds, snow and icy conditions present too much of a risk, Skånetrafiken states, adding that this could change at short notice.

Cancelled trains on Wednesday will, however, be replaced by bus services.

Many regional bus services in Skåne are also cancelled on Tuesday, with some scheduled cancellations on Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning.

The following services are currently not running:

Route 556: Tollarp – Huaröd

Route 577: Ystad – Borrby – Skillinge – Simrishamn

Route 321: Skillinge – Simrishamn

Route 322: Ystad – Kåseberga – Skillinge

Route 307: Skurup – Skårby – Ystad

Route 338: Sjöbo – Lövestad – Tomelilla

Route 330: Hörby – Bjärsjölagård – Sjöbo

Route 340: Fränninge – Vollsjö – Sjöbo

Route 341: Veberöd – Blentarp – Sjöbo

Route 579: S:t Olof – Tomelilla

SkåneExpressen 3: Kristianstad – Simrishamn

The following route will be cancelled from 4pm on Tuesday to 4am on Wednesday:

SkåneExpressen 10: Helsingborg – Örkelljunga

The following routes will be cancelled from 5pm on Tuesday to 4am on Wednesday:

Route 301: Sjöbo – Ystad

Route 305: Skurup – Abbekås

Route 337: Tomelilla – Öja Industriområde – Ystad

SkåneExpressen 4: Ystad – Brösarp – Kristianstad

SkåneExpressen 5: Lund – Simrishamn

SkåneExpressen 8: Malmö – Veberöd – Sjöbo

Route 571: Ystad – Hammenhög – Simrishamn

Route 574: Brösarp – S:t Olof – Simrishamn

Route 575: Gärsnäs – Ö Vemmerlöv – Simrishamn

And the following routes will be cancelled from 7pm on Tuesday to 4am on Wednesday:

Route 502: Torekov – Båstad

Route 504: Båstad – Förslöv

Route 505: Torekov – Förslöv

Route 518: Klippan – Ljungbyhed – Röstånga – Stehag

Route 525: Båstad – Östra Karup

You can keep yourself up to date on cancellations and delays in Skåne here.

VÄSTRA GÖTALAND:

In Västra Götaland, trains are cancelled on the following routes for all of Tuesday until noon on Wednesday.

Göteborg – Lidköping – Örebro

Uddevalla – Strömstad

Varberg – Herrljunga

Unlike in Skåne, there will be bus replacement services running on these routes, although Västtrafik warns that travellers should expect delays due to the icy road conditions. You can see a full list of affected services here.

The following bus services are also either cancelled or are not stopping at certain stops throughout Tuesday:

Route 401: Cancelled between Fars hatt and Kongahällagatan

Routes 1 and 5: Not stopping at Hässle Torg

Routes 901, 902, 903, 904, 905, 906, 907, 908, 909, 910, 911, 912, 913, 914, 915, 916, 917, 918, 919, 920, 921, 922 and 923: completely cancelled

Route 845: Not stopping at Östersidans ferry terminal, Kalvhagen, Rågådsvik or Rågårdsviks pensionat.

Route 52: Cancelled between Linnéplatsen and Mossen.

Route 22: Cancelled between Hovdalen and Kippholmen.

Route 23: Cancelled between Sillvik and Lillebyvägen.

Route 90: Diverted, not running via Gråberget.

Route 751: Cancelled between Vällkullevägen and Persikovägen, as well as Bäckstensgatan and Eklanda by.

Route 517: Cancelled between Häradsvägen and Furulunds centrum.

Route 563: 2pm, 2.55pm and 4.55pm departures from Norsesund station cancelled.

You can check other cancellations and delays on Västtrafik services here.

STOCKHOLM:

As of 2.40pm on Tuesday, public transport in Stockholm was relatively unaffected by the snow, with buses, trains and underground services all running as normal.

The one exception was the number 83 commuter boat service between Vaxholm and Strömkajen, which is completely cancelled, although it is expected to start again around 3.30-4pm on Tuesday.

But public transport operator SL warned that services could be cancelled later in the afternoon, when the snowstorm was expected to reach the capital.

You can follow the latest updates for public transport in Stockholm here.