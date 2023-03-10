For members
POLITICS
‘The Sweden Democrats no longer need to worry about how they appear’
The Sweden Democrats spent years distancing themselves from their extremist past, but recently the far-right party has edged back closer to the fringes of the nationalist movement, says Expo Foundation researcher Jonathan Leman.
Published: 10 March 2023 10:40 CET
Jonathan Leman. Photo: David Lagerlöf
WORK PERMITS
Sweden to hike work permit salary threshold in two stages
Sweden's government now plans to raise the minimum salary threshold for work permits in two stages, with a smaller rise planned for this year followed by a rise to close to the median salary in 2024 or later.
Published: 24 February 2023 17:14 CET
