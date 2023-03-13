Loreen wins Sweden’s Melodifestivalen a decade after Eurovision triumph

Loreen, whose real name is Lorine Zineb Nora Talhaoui, got the most points from both the international jury and the public on Saturday night, scooping 177 points from the public, compared to just 138 for the runners-up, Norwegian twin duo Marcus and Martinus.

Loreen broke into tears of happiness after the scale of her victory became clear on Saturday night.

“What’s happening?! I can’t believe it’s true,” she screamed as the program leader Fara Abadi approached her.

“I am so thankful to the Swedish people and I promise to do my absolute best,” she said as went up on the stage to sing her winning entry one more time.

“It feels great to be able to stand there and represent Sweden, it’s me and Zlatan!” she joked to the Expressen newspaper later on Saturday night.

Loreen won Eurovision in 2012 in Baku, Azerbaijan, with Euphoria, a song which has been played more often on steaming services, radio and TV than any other Eurovision song over the past decade.

Her performance in the Melodifestivalen qualifying round in Malmö at the end of February was interrupted by a stage invasion, but she made the final nonetheless.

The singer currently has the best odds from bookmakers for a Eurovision victory. If she pulls it off, she will be the second person in Eurovision history to win the contest twice, joining the current holder of this honour, Ireland’s Johnny Logan.