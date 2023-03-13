Read news from:
Loreen wins Sweden’s Melodifestivalen a decade after Eurovision triumph

Sweden's 2012 Eurovision winner, Loreen, stormed to victory in the Melodifestivalen song contest on Saturday with her song Tattoo, meaning she will represent Sweden once again at this year’s Eurovision contest in Liverpool in May.

Published: 13 March 2023 08:59 CET
STOCKHOLM 20230311 Loreen poserar med statyetten Sångfågeln efter att ha vunnit lördagskvällens final i Melodifestivalen i Friends Arena med bidraget Tattoo. Foto: Christine Olsson / TT / kod 10430

Loreen, whose real name is Lorine Zineb Nora Talhaoui, got the most points from both the international jury and the public on Saturday night, scooping 177 points from the public, compared to just 138 for the runners-up, Norwegian twin duo Marcus and Martinus.

Loreen broke into tears of happiness after the scale of her victory became clear on Saturday night. 

“What’s happening?! I can’t believe it’s true,” she screamed as the program leader Fara Abadi approached her.

“I am so thankful to the Swedish people and I promise to do my absolute best,” she said as went up on the stage to sing her winning entry one more time.

“It feels great to be able to stand there and represent Sweden, it’s me and Zlatan!” she joked to the Expressen newspaper later on Saturday night.  

Loreen won Eurovision in 2012 in Baku, Azerbaijan, with Euphoria, a song which has been played more often on steaming services, radio and TV than any other Eurovision song over the past decade. 

Her performance in the Melodifestivalen qualifying round in Malmö at the end of February was interrupted by a stage invasion, but she made the final nonetheless.

The singer currently has the best odds from bookmakers for a Eurovision victory. If she pulls it off, she will be the second person in Eurovision history to win the contest twice, joining the current holder of this honour, Ireland’s Johnny Logan. 

Sweden’s government finalises bill to end ban on spontaneous dancing 

Sweden's government is to submit a bill to end the long-ridiculed ban on spontaneous dancing to parliament next week, Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer announced in a press release on Thursday. 

Published: 10 March 2023 14:30 CET
“Our starting point is quite simply that it is not reasonable for the state to regulate whether people are allowed to dance or not,” Strömmer told Sweden’s state broadcaster SR after the announcement. 

The government is pushing ahead despite criticism from Sweden’s Council on Legislation in January for not carrying out adequate consultations on the law. 

“The government has taken on board the criticisms from the Council on Legislation and is now pushing the proposal onward to parliament,” Strömmer said in the press statement.

Sweden in 1956 brought in a requirement that all restaurants and bars had to apply for and receive a special “dance permit” if their patrons were to be allowed to dance, with their owners facing fines if their customers were found dancing without a permit. 

The changed law will allow nightclubs and restaurants which are not situated in public places to organise dance events without requiring permission from the police. 

The law is expected to go before parliament for a vote on Tuesday, and will start to apply from July 1st. 

