Swedish pension giant loses 12 billion kronor from US banks’ collapse

The Swedish pension fund manager Alecta has estimated that its combined loss from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank could amount to 12 billion kronor, although it says this will not seriously affect customers' pension holdings.

Published: 13 March 2023 16:17 CET
Alecta's offices in Stockholm. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

“There is a lot indicating that we should consider these investments lost,” the fund manager’s press chief, Jacob Lapidus, told the TT newswire. Alecta also holds shares in First Republic, another US bank which is currently seeing shares in free fall. 

Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority on Monday morning called all of the country’s major bank and pension fund managers to a meeting to ascertain their vulnerability to US bank collapses. 

“We are seeing a certain drama and turbulence in the US banking markets,” said the authority’s acting director general, Susanna Grufman, in a press statement. “Our assessment is however that the stability of the Swedish financial system is not affected by this, because it has a significant amount of resilience.” 

Sweden’s financial markets minister Niklas Wykman told the TT newswire that the government was watching the situation closely, however. 

“So far we see no spillover effects to either the public sector or the financial system,” he said. “But we have to be on our toes and we will be following developments closely.”

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a favourite bank to US tech firms and a well-known lender to start-ups, went bust on Friday morning after being hit by a classic bank run, as its clients sought to withdraw $42bn in a single day, a quarter of its deposits. Signature Bank was shut down on Sunday, after suffering a similar bank run on the back of the SVB collapse.

Both banks have now been taken over by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the US agency supplying deposit insurance to depositors in American commercial banks and savings banks. 

Ole Settergren, head of analysis at Sweden’s pensions authority, Pensionmyndigheten, said that if there was no contagion to other banks, Sweden’s pension holders would not be seriously affected. 

“If this only concerns these banks, then it’s nothing which will affect Swedish pension savers who are in the public pension system,” he said. “At least if you don’t  hold your money in funds which own these banks, and there are certainly some funds like that in the pension system, but it’s a very marginal impact.” 

Ericsson to pay $200m fine for breaching US deal over Iraq graft

Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson has said it will pay a $207 million fine for breaching a deal with US authorities by not disclosing an investigation relating to suspected bribes to the Islamic State group in Iraq.

Published: 3 March 2023 14:34 CET
Swedish prosecutors have also opened an inquiry into the alleged IS payments, a case that has forced the company to vow an overhaul of its compliance oversight after the claims emerged last year.

US prosecutors had already imposed $1 billion in penalties in 2019 to close corruption cases in Djibouti, China, Vietnam, Indonesia and Kuwait, after Ericsson agreed to a so-called deferred prosecution agreement (DPA).

But last year, an investigation coordinated by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) revealed that an internal inquiry at Ericsson had also found suspected payments to IS jihadists in Iraq between 2011 and 2019 — a period covered by US prosecution deal.

In a statement late Thursday, Ericsson said it had entered “a guilty plea regarding previously deferred charges relating to conduct prior to 2017,” for not disclosing its inquiry to the US authorities.

“The entry of the plea agreement will bring the 2019 DPA to an end,” it said.

The company had warned of the likely fine in January, setting aside 2.3 billion kronor ($220 million) in its fourth-quarter accounts to cover the cost.

Ericsson noted Thursday that since its deal with the US Department of Justice (DOJ), prosecutors had “not alleged or charged” the company with any new criminal conduct, saying the new fine related only to a failure to disclose documents to the DOJ in a timely manner.

‘Broken promises’

“This resolution is a stark reminder of the historical misconduct that led to the DPA,” Ericsson’s chief executive Börje Ekholm said in the statement. “We have learned from that and we are on an important journey to transform our culture.”

In a separate statement, the DOJ said Ericsson had “breached the DPA by violating the agreement’s cooperation and disclosure provisions.”

“Ericsson repeatedly failed to fully cooperate and failed to disclose evidence and allegations of misconduct in breach of the agreement,” Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr, was quoted as saying. “As a result of these broken promises, Ericsson must plead guilty to two criminal offences and pay an additional fine.”

The resolution of the issue was nonetheless received positively by investors, with Ericsson shares rising more than 3 percent in early trading on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

The telecom giant, which is locked in a battle with Finland’s Nokia and China’s Huawei to supply 5G network equipment, had already posted a 17 percent drop in net profit to 19.1 billion kronor ($1.8 billion) for 2022.

The disappointing earnings came as operators slow spending on rolling out the latest 5G networks due to the global economic slowdown and rising inflation.

Ericsson, which had a total of 105,000 employees at the end of 2022, also announced last week that it would slash 8,500 jobs worldwide as part of a cost-cutting programme.

