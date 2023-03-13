For members
‘Watch that scene’: an end to Sweden’s ridiculed dance permit rule
Sweden's parliament is set to vote to let anyone who feels the beat from the tambourine to dance, jive and, yes, have the time of their lives... even if the pub or restaurant they are in doesn't have a dance permit. Here's the background.
Published: 13 March 2023 13:57 CET
A dance protest is held in Stockholm in 2012 over the dance permit law. Photo: Lars Pehrson / SvD / TT
