Sweden’s central bank ‘still planning to raise interest rates in April’

The governor of Sweden's Riksbank central bank has told MPs he still intends to raise rates by at least 0.25 percentage points in April, despite the failure of several banks in the US.

Published: 14 March 2023 15:17 CET
The governor of Sweden's Riksbank Erik Thedéen, is questioned by the Committee on Finance in the Swedish parliament. Photo: Screenshot

“We intend to increase [the core interest rate] by 25 points,” Erik Thedéen said when questioned by the Swedish parliament’s finance committee about the impact of the US bank failures on monetary policy in Sweden.

But he said that his team at the bank would continue to monitor the situation. 

“We do not see any risks here and now, but we have a group at the Riksbank which is working 24/7 and following the developments and I expect that the Swedish Government Offices and the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority are doing the same.” 

Interviewed by the TT newswire after his appearance in the parliament, Thedéen said that the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in he US would without doubt affect Sweden. 

“It’s absolutely clear that what is happening in the financial markets now will have an impact on the data. It will, for example, be significantly more expensive for companies to finance themselves and it could be so that that will affect people’s willingness to consume and invest,” he said.

“The big spillovers for the Swedish economy are through lending costs, share price developments and the demand situation,” he said. 

However, Thedéen said that it remains his judgement that the risks to Sweden’s economy from overly high inflation exceeded those that would result from further increasing interest rates. 

“Inflation is worse than rent hikes,” he said. “We have a broad based inflation which we still haven’t been able to reverse in any clear way.” 

Sweden’s economy bounces in January despite rate rises

Sweden's economy grew by an unexpectedly high two percent in January, freeing up the Riksbank to take bolder actions to combat inflation.

Published: 9 March 2023 09:35 CET
According to preliminary data released on Thursday by Statistics Sweden, Sweden’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose by two percent compared to December last year.

“Activity in the Swedish economy rebounded in January with growth in goods, exports and household consumption in parallel with growing production among public authorities,” Neda Shahbazi, national economist at Statistics Sweden, said in a press release.

The agency found that household consumption had risen by 0.5 percent in January, driven by a resurgence in spending on restaurants, cafes, hotels and other overnight accommodation.

Exports grew by 22 percent in January compared to last January, while imports grew by 13 percent over the same period. 

“These are strong numbers,” Nordea’s chief economic analyst Torbjörn Isaksson told the TT newswire. “This could assuage the Riksbank’s fears about future growth and as a result create a certain tendency to hike rates.” 

Olle Holmgren at SEB agreed, although he stressed that the relationship between growth rates and inflation was relatively weak looked at on a monthly basis. 

“But these are pretty surprising numbers and are significantly stronger than expected,” he told TT. “It could affect how the Riksbank reasons in April a little if they think the economy looks a little more resilient.”

The consensus among economists is for the Riksbank will increase its base interest rate by 0.5 percentage points at its next meeting in April. 

Other numbers released by Statistics Sweden on Thursday showed that industrial production grew by 3.5 percent in January, while the supply of services grew by 1 percent.

