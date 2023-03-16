For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
No military guarantees if Sweden is attacked, inflation hits 12 percent, Swedes buying less organic food, possible language reform and the Swedish companies which have left Russia. Here's Sweden's news on Thursday.
Published: 16 March 2023 09:02 CET
Swedes are buying less organic food as food prices rise. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT

TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: a roundup of the news on Wednesday
Christian Democrats party secretary dismissed in #metoo case, Sweden's oldest prisoner (94) could be released, Öresund Bridge raises day charges, and Swedish PM admits 'increased chance' that Finland joins Nato first. Here's some of the news on Wednesday.
Published: 15 March 2023 08:53 CET
