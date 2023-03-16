Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

No military guarantees if Sweden is attacked, inflation hits 12 percent, Swedes buying less organic food, possible language reform and the Swedish companies which have left Russia. Here's Sweden's news on Thursday.

Published: 16 March 2023 09:02 CET
Swedes are buying less organic food as food prices rise. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT

Swedish consumers buying less organic food

As customers in Swedish supermarkets look for cheaper food, the interest in organic food is dwindling. Many of Sweden’s organic farmers have been forced to reconsider their business models, with organic production equivalent to over 100 farms disappearing over the last year, according to a new report from Organic Sweden, Krav, Ekologiska Lantbrukerna and Ekomatcentrum.

“Sales have been stagnant for a few years, but this year we’re seeing a drastic decline,” said Ida Lind, marking and sustainability expert at Ekologiska Lantbrukerna.

Last year, 6.1 percent of all food sold in Swedish supermarkets was organic. The year before, it was 6.9 percent, and in 2019, this figure was 7.8 percent. Organic fruits and vegetables, organic eggs and organic dairy products are the groups which have declined the most.

During 2022, sales of organic produce decreased in many countries due to increased food prices, but the fact that sales in Sweden were already declining as early as 2017 is unusual, Lind said.

“It’s very unique, that hasn’t happened in any other EU country.”

The reason for this, Lind believes, is that there has been a large focus placed on buying Swedish produce, which she cites as the “biggest competitor” for organic producers.

“People have forgotten that you can have Swedish and organic at the same time.”

Swedish vocabulary: ekomat – organic food, ekologisk – organic

Swedish inflation spikes to 12 percent

Swedish inflation defied the central bank’s mitigating rate hikes, unexpectedly spiking to 12 percent in February, according to official statistics, fuelling expectations of a contracting economy.

Facing a drop in the value of the krona, Sweden is now experiencing one of the highest inflation rates in Europe, and the highest outside of Eastern Europe.

After being inflated by energy prices in the autumn, the hike in prices is now being driven by food costs, which are rising at a level not seen since the 1950s, according to Statistics Sweden (SCB).

Inflation peaked in December at 12.3 percent — a more than 30-year high — then slowed down slightly in January to 11.7 percent.

Economists expected inflation to remain at January levels, but not to accelerate.

In the euro area, inflation slowed in February for the fourth consecutive month to 8.5 percent.

Trying to rein in inflation, the Riksbank — Sweden’s central bank — has repeatedly hiked its guiding rate.

The key rate has increased from zero in April last year to 3.0 percent, with another hike of 0.25 percentage points expected next month and potentially another in June.

For 2023 as a whole, the central bank expects the Swedish economy to contract 1.1 percent, unadjusted inflation of 8.6 percent and rising unemployment, according to its latest forecast in February.

In the European Commission’s latest forecast, Sweden is the only EU country expected to see its economy contract this year.

Swedish vocabulary: lågkonjunktur – recession

No military guarantees if Sweden is attacked

As the last alliance-free country in the Baltic, Sweden risks ending up in a vulnerable position if Finland joins Nato alone. None of the “security assurances” or defence cooperation agreements which Sweden is party to bind other countries to help Sweden militarily if it were attacked.

Howeever, Nato could have a vested interest in protecting Sweden.

If Sweden were threatened by Russia, there are not currently any guarantees that other countries would come to Sweden’s aid, Jacob Westberg, associate professor at Sweden’s Defence University told TT newswire.

He explained that the “security assurances” Sweden has been given from heavyweight Nato countries like the USA, UK and Germany are just that – assurances – and not guarantees.

Westerberg did underline, however, that Russia are currently tied up in Ukraine, and few believe that Sweden should fear a military attack in the near future.

If the threat to Sweden were to increase, it remains to be seen what these “security assurances” would mean in practice, he said.

“It’s better than nothing, but they’re security assurances and not guarantees, after all,” he said.

“As far as I’m aware, these assurances haven’t been followed up with preparation for how Sweden would receive different types of military support from these states. That means that any eventual assistance that arrived would be improvised.”

Swedish vocabulary: säkerhetsförsäkringar – security assurances

Is Sweden about to carry out its biggest language reform in 50 years?

The Swedish words ‘de’ and ‘dem’ could be replaced by ‘dom’ if the new leader of Sweden’s Language Council gets her way.

‘De’ and ‘dem’ are the cause of one of the most common mistakes in written Swedish, where even Swedish native speakers are often unsure which one they should use.

The reason for the confusion in Swedish is simple: both ‘de’ and ‘dem’ are pronounced ‘dom’ in spoken Swedish, meaning that you’ll often see ‘dom’ used instead of ‘de’ or ‘dem’ in informal written Swedish, such as in texts and on social media.

This is the key argument for upcoming leader of the Swedish Language Council, Lena Lind Palicki’s plans to reform ‘de’ and ‘dem’, officially replacing them with ‘dom’ in written Swedish. 

“It’s part of a natural language development as we’ve stopped making this distinction in speech,” she told public broadcaster SVT.

Swedish vocabulary: de – they, dem – them

Which Swedish companies have yet to exit Russia?

Sweden ranks sixth out of the 30 major investors in Russia in terms of how many of its major companies have decided to exit the country since the invasion of Ukraine, according to an analysis by the KSE Institute. But some big companies, such as Alfa Laval and Essity are still doing business.

According to the #Leaverussia project, run by the Kiev School of Economics (KSE), Sweden ranks just behind Finland, Ukraine, Ireland, and Lithuania in terms of the percentage of major companies which have announced an intention to leave Russia. 

When it comes to the share of companies which have actually fully exited Russia, Sweden ranks fifth, behind Denmark, Norway, Ireland and Finland. 

According to the project, 59 percent of Swedish companies had taken a decision to leave Russia, 12 percent had already exited, 19 percent were classed as ‘waiting’, and 10 percent had taken an active decision to continue operations in some form. 

Party secretary for Sweden’s Christian Democrats dismissed in ‘me too’ case

Sara Skyttedal, a leading Christian Democrat MEP, has come forward as the person behind the police report which led to party secretary Johan Ingerö’s sudden dismissal on Tuesday.

Johan Ingerö, the Christian Democrat policy advisor who helped develop its harder, more populist approach was dismissed on Tuesday after after Skyttedal reported him to the police for a sexual crime at a post-election party in 2014.

“I have not yet seen the [police] report, but from the little information I have received, I know which occasion it concerns and that what is being claimed is not true,” Ingerö said in a Facebook post explaining why he had had to leave. “Whatever the facts, the judgement has been taken that I can no longer carry out my duties as party secretary. It is of course a great sorrow to leave in this way.”

Skyttedal followed up with her own Facebook post shortly afterwards, later taking it down because of the volume of hateful comments. 

“For all this time I have been silent. Tried to suppress what happened. I wish I’d said something earlier and feel shame that I did not act more powerfully in that moment,” she wrote on Facebook. “That is why, the other week, I decided to report the event to the police. The process will play out in the legal system and I will sadly be limited on how much I can comment in future.” 

Swedish vocab: häromveckan – the other week

Sweden’s oldest jailbird (94) has life sentence commuted

A twice convicted 94-year-old killer has had his life sentence commuted by a Swedish court, opening the possibility he could spend his final days on the outside.

Born in 1928, Helmer Ljus has repeatedly run afoul of the law over the span of his near century-long life. Convicted of his first offence at the age of 19, it wasn’t until he was 60 that he committed his first murder, killing a friend with an axe and dousing corrosive acid over another man “for snoring,” according to legal news outlet Dagens Juridik on Monday.

Sentenced to 11 years in jail, he was released in the mid-90s but quickly found himself facing another murder charge, which he denied. He was convicted and given a life sentence for killing his mobility-impaired neighbour at the age of 71, becoming the oldest person to be handed a life sentence in modern Swedish history, the outlet said.

Swedish vocab: att släppas fri – to be released

Öresund Bridge raises toll for single journeys between Sweden and Denmark

The Öresund Bridge on Thursday increased its toll for single journeys but said that new discount rates will be introduced.

The bridge’s operator Öresundsbron set out the changes to toll prices in a press statement on Tuesday.

“We are making it cheaper for those who travel with us the most and the price will go up for those who travel less,” Öresundsbron director of sales and marketing Berit Vestergaard said at a briefing on the price changes.

The toll price for a one-way crossing on the Öresund Bridge was raised to 645 Swedish kronor (440 Danish kroner) from the previous 610 kronor (415 kroner) on Tuesday, a 6 percent increase.

Swedish vocab: rabattavtal – discount rate

‘Increased chance that Finland joins NATO before Sweden’: PM

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Tuesday the likelihood that Finland would join NATO before Sweden had “increased” as Stockholm’s bid continues to face stiff opposition from Ankara.

Kristersson told reporters it had become increasingly clear in recent weeks that Turkey was ready to ratify Finland’s bid, but still had reservations about Sweden’s, meaning it could ratify Finland’s first.

“We have no confirmation that will be the case, but we think that the overall assessment after many conversations recently is that the likelihood of this has increased,” Kristersson said at a press conference.

Both countries have said they hope to be members by the NATO summit in Vilnius in July.

Danish vocab: mer troligt – more likely

