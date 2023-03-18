Read news from:
LISTEN: Swedish language reform controversy, and who are all the Skarsgårds?

In this week’s episode: How safe is our money in a Swedish bank account? Have Turkey and Hungary budged on Nato? New language chief wants to ditch ‘de’ and ‘dem’; interview with Canada’s ambassador; Swedish film tips, and who are all the Skarsgårds?

Published: 18 March 2023 08:26 CET
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists Becky Waterton and Richard Orange

In this week’s episode we discuss how the fallout from the recent banking sector turmoil might affect savers in Sweden. 

What’s going on with Nato? Are Hungary and Turkey are going to let Finland and Sweden in?

Is it time to dispense with ‘de’ and ‘dem’ in written Swedish and instead embrace ‘dom’? 

In a week when the Christian Democrats’ party secretary was fired after another senior figure in the party filed a police report against him, we look at how the scandal has played out so far and how the party has handled it. 

In the latest instalment of our ambassador series, we have an interview with Canada’s ambassador to Sweden, Jason LaTorre.

We also look at who’s who in the the Skarsgård acting dynasty before rounding off with tips for some of our own favourite Swedish films. 

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page. 

Or you can listen here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

LISTEN: How the Sweden Democrats are flirting with the extreme right, Part 2

In this bonus edition of the podcast we hear more from guest Jonathan Leman on how the far-right Sweden Democrats have grown more radical over the past four years.

Published: 14 March 2023 10:41 CET
In this special bonus episode of the Sweden in Focus podcast, we hear more from our guest Jonathan Leman, a researcher with the Expo Foundation, which monitors and exposes far-right extremism in Sweden. 

Host Paul O’Mahony is also joined by panelists James Savage, Becky Waterton and Emma Löfgren.

In this episode we continue our chat about the far-right Sweden Democrats’ interactions with the more extreme fringe of the nationalist movement. 

We discuss the Sweden Democrats’ increasing climate scepticism and their interventions to block LGBTQ cultural events. We also talk about the party’s stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and whether their renewed ties to the far-right alternative media ecosystem represents a security threat. 

You can listen to the episode below:

Or you can find it here:

You can listen to Part 1 here:

Listen & Follow: Apple | Spotify | Google

