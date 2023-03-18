LISTEN: Swedish language reform controversy, and who are all the Skarsgårds?

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists Becky Waterton and Richard Orange.

In this week’s episode we discuss how the fallout from the recent banking sector turmoil might affect savers in Sweden.

What’s going on with Nato? Are Hungary and Turkey are going to let Finland and Sweden in?

Is it time to dispense with ‘de’ and ‘dem’ in written Swedish and instead embrace ‘dom’?

In a week when the Christian Democrats’ party secretary was fired after another senior figure in the party filed a police report against him, we look at how the scandal has played out so far and how the party has handled it.

In the latest instalment of our ambassador series, we have an interview with Canada’s ambassador to Sweden, Jason LaTorre.

We also look at who’s who in the the Skarsgård acting dynasty before rounding off with tips for some of our own favourite Swedish films.

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.

Or you can listen here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.

SURVEY: Share your feedback on Sweden in Focus