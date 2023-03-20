For members
THE AMBASSADORS
Canada’s ambassador: ‘Exciting to see’ rapid rate of growth in northern Sweden
In the latest of our interviews with ambassadors to Sweden, we catch up with Canada's Jason LaTorre to talk about Canadians in Sweden, the countries' growing trade relationship, indigenous rights, and why he'll likely be wearing green and white on the first Sunday of April.
Published: 20 March 2023 12:11 CET
Canada's Ambassador to Sweden, Jason LaTorre
