Hungary calls on Sweden to address ‘grievances’ to end Nato spat

Hungary called on Sweden to "clear the air" and address "an ample amount of grievances" on Wednesday for parliament to ratify the Nordic country's Nato accession.

Published: 29 March 2023 16:41 CEST
Zoltan Kovács, spokesperson for the Hungarian government and Victor Orbán in 2019. Photo: Lars Larsson/TT

Hungary and Turkey are the only Nato members yet to approve Sweden’s bid to join the world’s most powerful defence alliance.

Finland and Sweden ended decades of military non-alignment and decided to join the alliance in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Hungarian parliament, dominated by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s right-wing Fidesz party, ratified Finland’s Nato membership on Monday after months of diplomatically charged delay.

Fidesz said it would decide about backing Sweden’s admission to the military alliance at a later date.

“In the case of Sweden, there is an ample amount of grievances that need to be addressed before the country’s admission is ratified,” Orbán’s spokesman Zoltán Kovács wrote on his blog.

Kovács said there had been “a declared and open hostile attitude” for years, accusing Swedish representatives of being “repeatedly keen to bash Hungary” on rule-of-law issues.

“Adding Ankara’s woes and grievances to the mix does not leave much room to manoeuvre, at least not until the Swedes start changing their tune and help these lingering wounds heal,” he said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is calling for Stockholm to take tougher action against Kurdish activists Turkey considers “terrorists”. Budapest insists that it supports Sweden’s Nato accession.

“However, we see the need to clear the air with Sweden in order to proceed,” Kovacs added.

The Hungarian opposition has accused Orbán’s party of trying to put pressure on Brussels by delaying a vote.

The nationalist Orbán, who nursed close relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin until the invasion, has had frequent run-ins with Brussels.

The EU member is also in talks with Brussels to unlock billions of euros in bloc funding held up over rule-of-law and corruption concerns.

Sweden summons Russian ambassador after threats over Nato bid

Sweden said on Wednesday it was summoning the Russian ambassador after he said the country and neighbouring Finland would become a "legitimate target" of retaliatory measures" - including military ones - if they join Nato.

Published: 29 March 2023 16:30 CEST
The Nordic neighbours ended decades of military non-alignment last May when they decided to join the Atlantic alliance in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Finland and Sweden will become “legitimate targets” of Russian “retaliatory measures” once they join Nato, Russian ambassador Viktor Tatarintsev warned on Tuesday.

But Sweden’s Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said “the Ministry for Foreign Affairs would summon the Russian ambassador to make a clear statement against this blatant attempt at influence.

“Sweden’s security policy is determined by Sweden — no one else,” Billström added.

The Russian diplomat upped the ante in the standoff with Stockholm in a statement posted on his embassy’s website.

“If anyone still believes that this (Nato membership) in any way will somehow improve Europe’s security, you can be sure that the new members of the hostile bloc will become a legitimate target for Russian retaliatory measures, including military ones,” he warned.

He said that rather than becoming safer Sweden was “taking a step towards the abyss” by joining Nato.

“After the accession of Finland and Sweden, the total length of the border between Russia and Nato will almost double,” he added.

Nato membership requires ratification by all 30 members of the bloc. After having its bid ratified by Hungary this week, Finland is only waiting on Turkey, which has signalled it will approve it shortly.

Sweden’s bid has meanwhile run into opposition from Hungary and especially Turkey after a litany of diplomatic spats.

Stockholm still hopes to join before the next Nato summit in Vilnius in July.

