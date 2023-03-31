For members
NATO
Nato chief calls for ‘rapid conclusion’ of Sweden’s Nato ratification
Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg called for a 'rapid conclusion' of Sweden's stalled Nato ratification process, as he said that on Friday that Finland would formally become a member of the defence alliance within days.
Published: 31 March 2023 12:05 CEST
The Turkish Parliament vote to approve Finland's application to join NATO, with 276 votes, in Ankara, on March 30, 2023. Photo: Adem Altan/AFP
