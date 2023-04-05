Millions of letters arrive late in Sweden

Advertisement

At least 95 percent of all letters should be delivered within two days, according to official directives to Postnord.

However, last year only 94.7 percent of the 1.3 billion letters delivered in Sweden arrived on time. This may sound close enough to the target, but means millions did in fact not arrive on time.

The Swedish Post and Telecom Authority (PTS) – the watchdog that oversees electronic communications and postal sectors in Sweden – has now called a meeting with Postnord bosses to discuss how the company plans to improve its services and meet the target.

“The postal service is extremely important to a lot of people and Postnord has a great responsibility,” said Emma Maraschin, a section head at PTS, in a statement. “When PTS received indications that there are problems, the authority has to act.”

According to Postnord, the 95 percent target is significantly higher than those set in the other Nordic countries and the problems reaching the target were primarily caused by staff shortages due to sick leave last summer, bad weather and train delays.

“If only the trains had arrived on time we would have met the target,” Postnord spokesperson Henrik Ishihara told Swedish news agency TT.

In 2021, 97.9 percent of all letters were delivered within two days.

Postnord has been struggling financially in recent years amid a rapid decrease in the number of letters sent every year. The 1.35 billion letters posted in 2022 represents an 11 percent decrease compared to the year before, although parcels are on the increase.

In order to save resources, letters are as of last spring handed out only every other day in Sweden as opposed to every weekday. This in turn means that if a letter is late and misses one delivery, it may in the end arrive even later than it otherwise would have.