LISTEN: Easter traditions, threats to democracy, and Swedish attitudes to drugs

The Local Sweden
The Local Sweden - [email protected] • 8 Apr, 2023
image alt text

In this week’s episode we discuss: Swedish Easter traditions, terrorism arrests, Quran-burning controversy, study highlights fragile democracy, and Swedish attitudes to drugs.

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists James Savage, Becky Waterton and Emma Löfgren

This week we take a closer look at what makes a Swedish Easter. 

We discuss a new court ruling allowing demonstrators to burn the Quran, as well as terrorism arrests connected to the right-wing extremist Rasmus Paludan’s Quran-burning demo outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. 

We examine a new survey that shows a majority of Swedes prioritize security over democracy. 

Finally, and with the help of journalist and author Johan Wicklén, we delve into Swedish attitudes to drugs and how likely the country is to liberalize its policies. 

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page. 

Or you can listen here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

SURVEY: Share your feedback on Sweden in Focus

 

