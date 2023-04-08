LISTEN: Easter traditions, threats to democracy, and Swedish attitudes to drugs
In this week’s episode we discuss: Swedish Easter traditions, terrorism arrests, Quran-burning controversy, study highlights fragile democracy, and Swedish attitudes to drugs.
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists James Savage, Becky Waterton and Emma Löfgren.
This week we take a closer look at what makes a Swedish Easter.
- Witches and herring: Seven traditions that reveal it's Easter in Sweden
- PODCAST: 65,000 bomb shelters, a Swedish teacher's tips, and Easter insults
- 'Ash fart', 'fat pig' and 'long lazy': a guide to Sweden's Easter insults
We discuss a new court ruling allowing demonstrators to burn the Quran, as well as terrorism arrests connected to the right-wing extremist Rasmus Paludan’s Quran-burning demo outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.
- Sweden arrests five over suspected terror plot linked to Quran burning
- Swedish court: Police wrong to refuse permission for Quran burning
- PODCAST: Why Sweden experienced its worst riots in decades
- ‘Police should have stopped Koran-burning demos after the first day’
We examine a new survey that shows a majority of Swedes prioritize security over democracy.
Finally, and with the help of journalist and author Johan Wicklén, we delve into Swedish attitudes to drugs and how likely the country is to liberalize its policies.
- ARCHIVE - Is Sweden's zero-tolerance approach to drugs a failing model?
- How to argue without losing your Swedish friends
You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.
Or you can listen here:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
