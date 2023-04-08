LISTEN: Easter traditions, threats to democracy, and Swedish attitudes to drugs

Advertisement

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists James Savage, Becky Waterton and Emma Löfgren.

This week we take a closer look at what makes a Swedish Easter.

We discuss a new court ruling allowing demonstrators to burn the Quran, as well as terrorism arrests connected to the right-wing extremist Rasmus Paludan’s Quran-burning demo outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

We examine a new survey that shows a majority of Swedes prioritize security over democracy.

Finally, and with the help of journalist and author Johan Wicklén, we delve into Swedish attitudes to drugs and how likely the country is to liberalize its policies.

