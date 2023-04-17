Stockholm trains disrupted as unions start three-day wild strike

Advertisement

"This is going to have a big impact on traffic," SL's press chief Andreas Strömberg told the TT newswire early on Monday. "Right now the trains are out and rolling, it's not as if all of them have ground to a halt, but its going to be a difficult situation for travellers."

SL said that MTR, which operates the trains, had told it that drivers who were supposed to arrive early on Monday morning to work had not turned up, although it remains unclear how man y drivers are joining the strike.

"We are going to have to cancel trains at short notice and it's going to lead to unstable and irregular traffic," Strömberg said.

At 6am, SL had buses in place to take commuters to the nearest Stockholm underground stations.

The Seko union, which has the majority of train drivers as members, has criticised the strikers. The decision to strike was taken on Friday at a meeting of 150 train drivers.