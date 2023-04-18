Another chaotic day for commuters in Stockholm as train strike continues

Advertisement

The strike, which started at 3am on Monday, is a response to the decision to eliminate the train guards who are responsible for checking tickets and maintaining public order.

As a result, public transportation in Stockholm continues to experience significant disruptions and cancellations.

"The way it looks now, it seems that there will be just as extensive issues today as yesterday, with very limited traffic carried out by the commuter trains," Henrik Palmér, press spokesperson at the Transport Administration (Trafikförvaltningen), said.

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about the Stockholm train strike

One-fifth of commuter trains still running

According to Palmér, approximately 20 percent of commuter train traffic will operate compared to a typical day.

To mitigate the impact, SL, the organisation responsible for all land-based public transport systems in Stockholm County, will increase the number of buses on several routes, including to neighbouring metro stations.

Travellers are asked to keep track of the traffic situation via SL's website or app.

The strike, organised by individual employees, began on Monday and will last for three days.

Advertisement

Around 70 train drivers on strike

According to preliminary figures from MTR, which runs commuter train traffic, around 70 train drivers are participating in the unauthorised strike.

"It is still the case that a number of train drivers on commuter trains are active in this unauthorised protest, and this, unfortunately, has consequences for the passengers; there are a lot of cancelled commuter train departures even today," Erik Söderberg, press manager at MTR, said.

MTR, which operates the commuter train system, has recommended that passengers plan their journeys ahead of time and consider alternative modes of transportation due to the ongoing disruptions.

The Seko trade union, which represents the majority of train drivers, has distanced itself from the strike.