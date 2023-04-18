More Swedish words that just sound wrong in other languages

Advertisement

As previously outlined in The Local's guide to Swedish words that just sound wrong in English, when Sweden's TV4 promotes the Sveriges Mästerkock (MasterChef Sweden) programme, it can be hard not to titter.

Similarly, passing a sign for a "fartkontroll" (speed check) infart (entry) or utfart (exit) can be a cause of adolescent humour.

And many's the traveller on the Stockholm metro who has had suppress a guffaw when a sign starts flashing for the slutstation (final station), or indeed when seeing a headline for a slutspurt (final spring), or spotting a giant SLUT sign in a shop advertising a slutrea (final sale).

The word for a final sale can be amusing to some. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/SCANPIX

But judging by the huge response to our survey on Facebook, there are a lot of other Swedish words to make an English-speaker blush, and not a few that embarrass people from countries such as Italy, Poland and Greece.

Here are some of the ones our readers drew attention to:

Fårskinn

If a male friend asks you to have a look at their fårskinn, they are not asking for your opinion on a medical complaint on a sensitive part of their genitals, they want you to check out their new sheepskin.

Some dirty-minded English-speakers struggle to suppress a smile when faced by fårskinnsvantar (sheepskin gloves) and fårskinnstofflor (sheepskin slippers).

Byggnads

Once you realise that the bygg sounds very much like "big", it's hard not to see the name of Sweden's builder's union and think of an oversized pair of testicles.

Many people, including this writer, live in Sweden for years without twigging to this, but once you've seen it, you can't unsee it, or so I imagine.

Tvättmaskin

The word tvätt, meaning "wash" makes many British people think of a common vulgarism meaning vulva or vagina, most often used as an insult. But it is mainly in combination with other words, such as tvättmaskin ("washing machine") that it generates a giggle.

When the road rescue truck arrives at your broken down car, some English speakers find it hard to suppress a smile. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/Scanpix

Vägassistans

English speakers especially prone to double entendres are liable find the idea of female genitals popping into their mind whenever the words väg (road) or vägg (wall) crop up in Swedish phrases and nowhere is this more the case than with the word vägassistans (roadside assistance) which you will see emblazoned on breakdown rescue vehicles whizzing up and down Sweden's major roads.

Ytterkant

Completing the trio of Swedish words that remind English-speakers of one of the language's worryingly many derogatory words for female genitals is kant, meaning "edge". Ytterkant, the "outer edge", is particularly liable to generate a second take.

"An utter what?"

Fukt

When your builder in Sweden shakes their head and uses the word fukt to describe the doer-upper summer cabin you have unwisely purchased, they are not reverting to vulgar slang to tell you it's more of a giver-upper. No, fukt in Swedish means "moisture" or "humidity".

Words that are awkward for speakers of other languages

It's not just English speakers who have to deal with Swedish words that mean something very different in their own tongue.

Fika and kaka

Fika, the beloved cake-and-coffee break is a central part of Swedish workplace socialising, but for Italian and Spanish people it is a minefield, as are the kakor or "biscuits" you eat at it.

"Fica" is (you guessed it), yet another word for the female genitalia in Spanish and Italian, while cacca in Italian and caca in Spanish means "poop".

Hungarians also struggle when it's fika time, with the word in Hungarian referring to the sticky, slimy stuff inside your nose.

Tröja (99kr)

For Italians, shopping for clothes in Sweden can often generate a shock, when they see a tröja (sweater or top) on sale. "Troia" in Italian is a slang word for a prostitute.

Kungens Kurva

For Poles, taking the road north out of Stockholm can lead to filthy remarks when they pass the Kungens Kurva (literally "King's bend") shopping complex. Named after the spot where Sweden's King Gustaf V crashed his Cadillac back in 1946.

Hestra

The small village of Hestra, in Halland, southern Sweden, has given its name to the popular brand of Hestra gloves found in any Swedish shopping centre, but for Greeks the word makes you think of 'shit'.

"As a Greek speaker it always made me giggle when we drove by," said one of the respondents to our survey.