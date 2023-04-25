Advertisement

Sweden In Focus Paywall free

INTERVIEW: Is Klarna ready for the Swedish model?

The Local Sweden
The Local Sweden - [email protected] • 25 Apr, 2023 Updated Tue 25 Apr 2023 09:07 CEST
image alt text

In this bonus episode: Part two of our interview with Sen Kanner, union club chairperson at Klarna, about what it's like leading union efforts in Sweden's fast-paced tech sector.

Advertisement

In this bonus episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony and panelists Richard Orange and James Savage are joined by Sen Kanner, union club chairperson at Swedish financial services company Klarna.

Tune in as she tells us more about the process of unionizing a workplace in Sweden, how long it can be expected to take, how the tech sector differs from other industries, how much it matters that many tech workers are foreign, and what advice she would give others considering the same course of action.

You can hear the first part of the interview in the episode below.

Listen & Follow: Apple | Spotify | Google

Advertisement

Related articles: 

Advertisement

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page. 

Or you can listen here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

SURVEY: Share your feedback on Sweden in Focus

 

Advertisement

More

#Sweden In Focus

Comments

The Local Sweden 2023/04/25 09:07

Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also