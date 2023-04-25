INTERVIEW: Is Klarna ready for the Swedish model?
In this bonus episode: Part two of our interview with Sen Kanner, union club chairperson at Klarna, about what it's like leading union efforts in Sweden's fast-paced tech sector.
In this bonus episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony and panelists Richard Orange and James Savage are joined by Sen Kanner, union club chairperson at Swedish financial services company Klarna.
Tune in as she tells us more about the process of unionizing a workplace in Sweden, how long it can be expected to take, how the tech sector differs from other industries, how much it matters that many tech workers are foreign, and what advice she would give others considering the same course of action.
You can hear the first part of the interview in the episode below.
Related articles:
- Swedish word of the day: Kollektivavtal
- INTERVIEW: 'Spotify is going to find that a union deal is a competitive advantage'
- INTERVIEW: 'Spotify need to realise they're a bigger player and should act like one'
