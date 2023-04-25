INTERVIEW: Is Klarna ready for the Swedish model?

Advertisement

In this bonus episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony and panelists Richard Orange and James Savage are joined by Sen Kanner, union club chairperson at Swedish financial services company Klarna.

Tune in as she tells us more about the process of unionizing a workplace in Sweden, how long it can be expected to take, how the tech sector differs from other industries, how much it matters that many tech workers are foreign, and what advice she would give others considering the same course of action.



You can hear the first part of the interview in the episode below.

Listen & Follow: Apple | Spotify | Google

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.

Or you can listen here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.

