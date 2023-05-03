Boy arrested after injuring staff member in Stockholm school stabbing

Advertisement

At 12.51pm, police received supports that someone with a sharp object had entered the school in Vällingby. A male member of staff attempted to stop the boy and suffered mild injuries to his torso.

Police arrived at the scene shortly afterwards and arrested the teenage suspect.

According to police, there were multiple witnesses to the attack, although they praised school staff for their actions to protect students in what Sophia Jiglind, a police spokesperson, described as a "very unpleasant situation".

"The staff's actions were exemplary," she said. "They took all students into their classrooms to make sure no one got hurt." She added that students were in their classrooms for around an hour.

Police will now conduct interviews with witnesses and assess how best to support those affected.