Stockholm stereotypes and muppets: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Life in rural Sweden may have its drawbacks, but the countryside is more welcoming towards immigrants than many people think, writes Ariz Kader in this opinion piece.

Learn Swedish. Get a personnummer. Go cashless. Moving to a new country means going through a series of 'firsts'. In this series, The Local reader Alexander de Nerée writes about some of the challenges, quirks and adventures he has faced since moving to Sweden.

Who knew that Mahna Mahna, the Muppets' much-loved exploration of scat jazz, came from Sweden? Or at least from Sweden: Heaven and Hell, a bizarre 1968 Italian shock-doc portraying the country as a land of uninhibited public nakedness, government-approved pornography and swinging couples. Find out more about that in this article.

Curious about the cultural ins and outs of the Swedish capital? Well, look no further! This is writer and marketing professional Mikael Barclay's insider’s guide to central, and quite central, Stockholm.

With ample green spaces and welcoming cafes, Sweden is one of the most dog-friendly countries in the world. If you want to move with your furry family members, here’s what you need to do to get them to Sweden.

Do you live in Malmö, the self-proclaimed capital of Skåne, Sweden’s most southern region? Residents of Malmö, Malmöitter, are known for their love of falafel, their cocky nature and their almost incomprehensible accents. Read on for eight signs you're one of them.