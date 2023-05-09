LISTEN: Interview with Swedish Migration Agency boss, Part 2

Advertisement

In this bonus episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists James Savage, Richard Orange, and Becky Waterton for Part 2 of our interview with Mikael Ribbenvik, the director general of the Swedish Migration Agency.

Topics covered include:

Fast-track phase-out

Study or work?

Permanent residency?

2015 crisis

Refugees from Ukraine

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.

Or you can listen here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.

SURVEY: Share your feedback on Sweden in Focus