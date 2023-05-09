Advertisement

LISTEN: Interview with Swedish Migration Agency boss, Part 2

9 May, 2023 Updated Tue 9 May 2023 08:42 CEST
LISTEN: Interview with Swedish Migration Agency boss, Part 2

Bonus episode featuring Part 2 of The Local's interview with Mikael Ribbenvik, the director general of the Swedish Migration Agency. What's happening with fast-track work permits? Has permanent residency lost its meaning? Did Sweden learn anything from the 2015 refugee crisis? And more.

In this bonus episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists James Savage, Richard Orange, and Becky Waterton for Part 2 of our interview with Mikael Ribbenvik, the director general of the Swedish Migration Agency.

Topics covered include:

Fast-track phase-out

Study or work?

Permanent residency?

2015 crisis

Refugees from Ukraine

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page. 

Or you can listen here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

SURVEY: Share your feedback on Sweden in Focus

 

