LISTEN: Interview with Swedish Migration Agency boss, Part 2
Bonus episode featuring Part 2 of The Local's interview with Mikael Ribbenvik, the director general of the Swedish Migration Agency. What's happening with fast-track work permits? Has permanent residency lost its meaning? Did Sweden learn anything from the 2015 refugee crisis? And more.
In this bonus episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists James Savage, Richard Orange, and Becky Waterton for Part 2 of our interview with Mikael Ribbenvik, the director general of the Swedish Migration Agency.
Topics covered include:
Fast-track phase-out
Study or work?
Permanent residency?
- Boss of Sweden's Migration Agency: 'I'd be worried if I had permanent residency'
- 'Work permit holders will not lose permanent residency': Swedish Migration Minister
2015 crisis
Refugees from Ukraine
You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.
Or you can listen here:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
