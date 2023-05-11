How you can run from Denmark to Sweden in 2025

Advertisement

The 21.1-kilometre Bridge Run 2025 will be held on June 15th, 2025 with 40,000 race bibs available to participants, organisers in Denmark and Sweden announced in a press statement on Thursday. All runners are welcome with no specific requirements for entry.

Bridge operator Øresundsbron is working with race organisers MAI (Malmö Allmänna Idrottsförening) in Malmö and Sparta Athletics & Running in Copenhagen to plan the unique event in which runners will cross an international border.

“The bridge brings us together. With a bridge run that gathers 40,000 runners on the bridge, we are promoting togetherness in the region even more. The Bridge Run is a perfect way to celebrate 25 years together with a people’s party all the way from Denmark to Sweden via the bridge,” Øresundsbron CEO Linus Eriksson said in the statement.

The route for the half marathon will begin in Copenhagen suburb Tårnby, which is located on the island of Amager close to the Öresund Bridge entrance. It will cover the full 16 kilometres of the tunnel and bridge sections of the crossing and finish in Swedish city Malmö.

The event will take place “with accessibility for Öresund Bridge customers”, Sparta said in the press statement.

“It means a lot to us that we once again can hold a major running event across the Öresund in partnership with our Swedish colleagues a MAI athletic club in Malmö,” Sparta CEO Dorthe Vibjerg said.

A running race was held more regularly on the bridge in its early years, but no event has taken place on the crossing since 2010.

While Denmark recently announced it was scrapping border controls on the bridge, Swedish authorities still carry out spot checks on the road and rail crossing. No mention is made in the announcement of the potential need for runners to carry their passports in 2025.

“MAI thanks Øresundsbron for its confidence in us. We are very happy and proud that we, together with Sparta, can again bid thousands of runners welcome in June 2025,” MAI’s chairperson Mats Svensson said.

Registration for the event will open in January 2024. You can sign up for more information via email and get notified when registration opens here.