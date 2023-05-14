Malmö, butter knives and speeches: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Advertisement

One of the draws of living in Malmö is that, compared to Stockholm or Copenhagen, life is a little easier, with property cheaper and everything within cycling distance. Here are some tips to make it even better from our Nordic editor, Richard Orange.

Have you ever wondered what's behind the Swedish fondness for the wooden butter knife? Catherine Edwards investigates in this article from our archives.

Sweden has one of the highest numbers of official holidays in Europe. Today there are 13 official public holidays in Sweden, and despite being a largely secular country, nine have their history in traditional Christian celebrations.

If you're a foreigner who's got used to living life "the Swedish way", or a Swede who's moved abroad, common conversations with locals in other countries can end up feeling rather strange. Here are nine examples.

After former The Local contributor Oliver Gee voiced his disgust at the Swedish habit of using snus, he's realised that the bad habits don't end there.

Finally, anyone who has been to a wedding, dinner or even a birthday party in Sweden will know that there are usually A LOT of speeches. But who should speak, and when, and what should they say? Here's our guide to Swedish speech etiquette.