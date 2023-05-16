Advertisement

Sweden and Israel

Israel’s foreign minister pays first visit to Sweden since 2001

TT/The Local
TT/The Local - 16 May, 2023
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. Photo: AP Photo/Petros Karadjias

Eli Cohen, the foreign minister of Israel, met his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billström – the first visit from an Israeli foreign minister to Sweden in 22 years.

“We are opening a new page in relations between Israel and Sweden, after years in which Sweden took a critical line against Israel,” Cohen said in a statement, adding that the meeting on Monday was a sign of a “change in direction” of the ties between the two countries.

According to Billström, the visit was organised in order to “strengthen the bilateral relations between Sweden and Isreal”. He described the meeting on Twitter as “very good and productive”.

Sweden and Israel’s relations have been frosty for a number of years, partly after the former centre-left government recognised Palestine as a state in 2014.

