Sweden sees lowest support for republic in 20 years

Advertisement

The SOM Institute's latest report shows that support for the Swedish monarchy remains relatively stable, as does support for King Carl XVI Gustaf, Sweden's longest-reigning monarch ever, who celebrates 50 years on the throne this year.

He scored +15 on a scale from -50 to +50, with his popularity highest among the elderly and among Christian Democrat voters and lowest among Left Party voters – although there were still more in this group who liked him than disliked him (+3).

Last year, 54 percent were in favour of keeping the monarchy, while 20 percent wanted to abolish it.

Only 11 percent of respondents were in favour of a republic with an elected president, the lowest figure since 2001, while 68 percent were against.

Liberal voters were least in favour of a republic, with 80 percent against. Left Party voters were most positive, but even this group didn't have a majority – only 26 percent were in favour.

A possible explanation could be the current heir to the Swedish throne, Crown Princess Victoria, who is the most popular public figure ever in the history of the SOM Institute's surveys, scoring +28 on the popularity scale.

Advertisement

"Men and women like the king equally, but when it comes to Crown Princess Victoria, it's clear that women are especially positive," said Ulrika Andersson, the researcher at the SOM Institute responsible for the study.

This puts her above both former US president Barack Obama and former Norwegian prime minister and current Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, who have previously returned high scores in the same study.

"Even those people who think the monarchy should be abolished have an overwhelmingly positive image of the crown princess, which must put her in a good position for a future accession to the throne," Andersson said.