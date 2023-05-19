Heatwaves predicted for Sweden this summer

Advertisement

According to the broadcaster, high pressure periods will cause a succession of heatwaves, with long periods of high temperatures and low rainfall, carrying an increased risk of forest fires.

"At the same time there will variations between different types of high pressure summer and in some cases there may be a more outbreaks where it rains a little more," the broadcaster's forecaster, Nitzan Cohen, said.

In Sweden, he explained, a heatwave is classified by five or more consecutive days with a temperature of at least 25 degrees.

Cohen warned, however, that this weather forecast should be taken with a pinch of salt.

"All types of seasonal forecasts, whether calculated by computers or the overviews we make at SVT, have a huge Achilles' heel, and that is the fact that, in the long term, there's a great deal of uncertainty, and we just can't get around that."

Advertisement

Sunny this weekend

In the short term, however, it looks certain that sun and warm weather will be returning to Sweden this weekend.

"We've got a high-pressure front which will determine the weather for a while," Anders Wettergren, a meteorologist from Sweden's Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI) told TT newswire, adding that there will be "sun almost everywhere".

It's expected to reach around 15 degrees from Malmö in the south to Umeå in the north, with the temperature on Friday reaching around 20 degrees in many areas. Saturday and Sunday are also expected to continue to be sunny and warm, although it could be slightly cloudy in some areas.

The warm weather is expected to last until the beginning of next week, with rain returning around Tuesday or Wednesday.

"It's hard to say when this high pressure period will end," Wettergren told TT.