LISTEN: How the Swedish health system works (and doesn't work)

The Local Sweden - [email protected] • 30 May, 2023 Updated Tue 30 May 2023 09:02 CEST
In this bonus episode, podcast guest Anna Gustafsson from the Dagens Nyheter newspapers answers questions from The Local's readers on the strengths and weaknesses Swedish healthcare system.

In this bonus episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists Emma Löfgren, Richard Orange, and Becky Waterton for the second part of our interview with Anna Gustafsson, healthcare reporter for the Dagens Nyheter newspaper.

Here are a few articles linked to the topics we discuss: 

You can listen to the first part of the interview with Anna Gustafsson here: 

SURVEY: Share your feedback on Sweden in Focus

 

