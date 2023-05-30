Sweden In Focus Paywall free
LISTEN: How the Swedish health system works (and doesn't work)
In this bonus episode, podcast guest Anna Gustafsson from the Dagens Nyheter newspapers answers questions from The Local's readers on the strengths and weaknesses Swedish healthcare system.
In this bonus episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists Emma Löfgren, Richard Orange, and Becky Waterton for the second part of our interview with Anna Gustafsson, healthcare reporter for the Dagens Nyheter newspaper.
Here are a few articles linked to the topics we discuss:
- How the Swedish healthcare system works
- EXPLAINED: What to do if you face a long wait for healthcare in Sweden
- Situation in Sweden's hospitals 'terrible and completely unacceptable': watchdog
- How much will I have to pay to go to the dentist in Sweden?
You can listen to the first part of the interview with Anna Gustafsson here:
