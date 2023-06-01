Swedish woman fined 13,800 for handing in lost 500 kronor banknote late

Advertisement

Regional public radio broadcaster P4 Jönköping reports that the woman was fined because she had waited too long to hand in the banknote – a month and a half.

The prosecutor accused her of fyndförseelse – failure to return lost property.

She now has to pay 30 day fines, which amounts to a total of 13,800 kronor.

“You may think it’s unreasonably expensive for the person who is suspected of the crime, but it results in day fines,” newswire TT quotes a police officer as telling P4.

A person who finds lost property has to hand it in to the police in Sweden “without undue delay”, according to the law on lost and found property. The law doesn’t explicitly state what that means, but a delay of around a week is usually seen as reasonable.

If police cannot locate the owner of the lost property within three months, the finder gets to keep it.

500 kronor is worth around $46 according to current exchange rates.