Sweden's railway company SJ opens ticket bookings for autumn season

There are a few exceptions where SJ is still waiting to find out from the Transport Administration where planned railway maintenance work may affect their routes.

Tickets that are yet to be released will be indicated in the booking system as banarbete planeras (“rail maintenance being planned”) but won’t be possible to book just yet.

Otherwise, most domestic trains between September 4th and December 9th, including both daytime and sleeper trains, are now open for booking via SJ’s website or app.

At the time of writing, it is only possible to book tickets with the SJ Euronight train to Hamburg and Berlin until September 30th. Stockholm-Hamburg tickets from October 1st onwards will however be released “shortly”, according to SJ.

Travellers complained earlier this year after SJ’s ticket release for Christmas and Easter travel was significantly delayed due to a lack of information on maintenance work.