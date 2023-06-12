Foreigner injured in Farsta shooting dies in hospital

Advertisement

The man, aged 43, was one of the four people injured in the shooting early on Saturday evening at Farsta Centrum, a suburb south of Stockholm.

Police would not comment on which country the man was from, but said that they were working to locate his next of kin, police press spokesperson Helena Broström Thomas told TT newswire.

"Authorities in his home country are assisting," she said.

A 15-year-old boy died at the scene while the other three people injured - the 43-year-old, a woman in her 60s and another 15-year-old - were all taken to hospital.

On Monday morning police confirmed that the man had died from his injuries.

Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer likened the shooting to a terror attack when he visited the scene of the attack on Sunday.

"Police have found 21 empty casings, that's 21 shots that have been fired. It could have gone even worse. I've been calling this domestic terrorism," he told SVT's Agenda.

At a press conference in Farsta, Strömmer called the shooting "a dark confirmation of the unusually serious development in society which has been ongoing for some time".

Two men in their twenties were arrested in Järna after a car chase on the E4. On Saturday evening, they were held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. Police had revealed that they found a weapon in the car which has been deemed "interesting" for the investigation.

"We are relatively sure that the right people are being held," local police chief Max Åkerwall said at a press conference on Sunday.

The prosecutor has until 12 noon on Wednesday to decide whether the two suspects should be remanded in custody.