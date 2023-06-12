Swedish regions impose stricter fire bans as drought continues

Advertisement

The regional governments in Stockholm, Gotland, Västmanland and Södermanland all on Monday announced tightened barbecue and campfire bans, which will mean it is no longer permitted to barbecue or light bonfires or campfires outside of built-up areas using solid fuels such as wood, coal, or charcoal.

"The continued hot and dry weather means that there is an extremely high risk of fires in forests and other country areas," the regional government in Stockholm said in a press release about its ban, which came into force at 12pm.

Gotland's stricter ban came into force at 1.30pm, and Västmanland's at 2pm.