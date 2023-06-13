Heatwave LATEST: Sweden issues warning over hot weather

Advertisement

This applies to cities such as Uppsala, Västerås, Eskilstuna, Södertälje and just west of Stockholm City, and western Sweden just east of Gothenburg.

Temperatures are expected to be between 26-30C in affected areas for the rest of the week, with the warning extending to other cities in central Sweden like Karlstad, Linköping and Jönköping from Wednesday.

The high temperatures, although they may be considered mild by global standards, are unseasonal for Sweden, meaning that those of us who have acclimatised to the Swedish seasons can start to experience negative effects at lower temperatures than people in warmer countries.

Advertisement

Swedish buildings and infrastructure aren't built for extended periods of hot weather either and air conditioning is less common, so dangerously warm temperatures indoors are more likely.

A risk of wildfires now also covers all of Sweden with fire bans in place in many areas as the tinder-dry conditions continue. There’s an up-to-date map of all weather warnings on SMHI’s website.