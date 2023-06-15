HEATWAVE ALERT: Warning as temperatures set to rise in Sweden

Advertisement

The warning on Wednesday applies to all of central Sweden, from just north of Växjö to just north of Sundsvall.

This includes cities such as Stockholm, Uppsala, Gävle, Karlstad, Norrköping, Jönköping and Gothenburg.

Temperatures are expected to be between 26-30C in affected areas for the rest of the week.

The high temperatures, although they may be considered mild by global standards, are unseasonal for Sweden, meaning that those of us who have acclimatised to the Swedish seasons can start to experience negative effects at lower temperatures than people in warmer countries.



Swedish buildings and infrastructure aren't built for extended periods of hot weather either and air conditioning is less common, so dangerously warm temperatures indoors are more likely.

A risk of wildfires now also covers all of Sweden with fire bans in place in many areas as the tinder-dry conditions continue. There’s an up-to-date map of all weather warnings on SMHI’s website.